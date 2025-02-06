Dave Stewart Honors Bob Dylan with 'Dave Does Dylan' for Record Store Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DAVE STEWART — the highly acclaimed Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Songwriter Hall of Famer, Eurythmics co-founder, producer and renowned songwriter — has announced DAVE DOES DYLAN. Set as a limited-edition vinyl release for Record Store Day, the 14-song homage to Bob Dylan will be available at indie record stores on Saturday, April 12 via Surfdog Records.

The spirit and sonic foundation of DAVE DOES DYLAN is built with live takes, pure and unedited. Featuring just Dave Stewart on vocals and guitars recorded in one take, the album finds him performing inspired renditions of Dylan’s songs — all of which he has adored since an early age.

DAVE STEWART is also set to tape an episode of “Recorded Live at Analog” on March 22 at Analog inside The Hutton Hotel in Nashville. He’ll perform songs from DAVE DOES DYLAN with the addition of strings, pedal steel guitar, and keys. The show will air on PBS in July (exact date TBA). Tickets to attend the taping are available here.

BOB DYLAN HAS SAID: “Captain Dave is a dreamer and a fearless innovator, a visionary of high order, very delicately tractable on the surface but beneath that, he’s a slamming, thumping, battering ram, very mystical but rational and sensitive when it comes to the hot irons of art forms. An explosive musician, deft guitar player, innately recognizes the genius in other people and puts it into play without being manipulative. With him, there’s mercifully no reality to yesterday. He is incredibly gracious and soulful, can command the ship and steer the course, dragger, trawler or man of war, Captain Dave.”

ABOUT DAVE STEWART:

With a career spanning four decades and over 100M album sales worldwide, award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer and Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart is among the most respected and accomplished talents in popular music history. Stewart co-wrote and produced each Eurythmics album in his world-famous duo with Annie Lennox. He has also produced albums and co-written songs with Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Tom Petty, Gwen Stefani, Damian Marley, Stevie Nicks, Daryl Hall, Bryan Ferry, A.R. Rahman, Katy Perry, Sinead O’Connor, Aretha Franklin, Al Green, and Joss Stone, and many others. In 2022 Dave Stewart released Ebony McQueen, one of his most ambitious and autobiographical works of his remarkable life and landmark career.

Photo Credit: Michelle Shiers

