Dave Ross Announces Debut Album THE ONLY MAN WHO HAS EVER HAD SEX

Comedian DAVE ROSS (Drunk History) announces the release of his debut album THE ONLY MAN WHO HAS EVER HAD SEX + flipbook on ASPECIALTHING RECORDS on AUGUST 23. Dave Ross is a comedian with a seemingly endless well of unbelievable stories and thoughts about men in society today. A seasoned stand-up, Dave shares all this and more on his debut as he flawlessly moves through topics including cooking shows, tweakers & the best fried chicken in Florida, bros & masculinity, questioning his sexuality, the joy of being soft and more -and the live audience is all-in from beginning to end. Worthy of multiple listens, Dave Ross' debut album is available as a digital download with 152-page companion flipbook written and designed entirely by Dave.

Pre-order Dave Ross 'The Only Man Who Has Ever Had Sex':

Download + Flipbook: https://astrecords.bigcartel.com/product/dave-ross-flipbook

Download via iTunes: https://apple.co/2YAaA7j

Dave Ross has been doing comedy for the past decade and has an incredible catalog of work to show for it. He has been on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Corporate, This is Not Happening, Drunk History, WTF with Marc Maron and so much more. He hosts LA's hottest weekly comedy show Good Heroin and he tours like crazy. Vans Warped Tour, Fest, SXSW, The Hollywood Improv, SF Sketchfest, The Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Just For Laughs in Montreal and your basement are just a few of the places he's done stand-up. His podcasts Terrified (on Nerdist) and Suicide Buddies (on Starburns Audio) have both garnered hefty cult followings, and you also might know him as co-host of Nerdist's Sex Nerd Sandra Podcast for a time. He's made some shorts and sketches you might've seen and he's a Moth Grand Slam winner. At the current moment, Dave lives in beautiful Glendale, California with his very old cat. His first album The Only Man Who Has Ever Had Sex comes out soon on aspecialthing Records with a 152-page companion book designed and written top to bottom by Dave as a joint-release with little dipper art, the online store from the band PUP.





