Darkest Hour Announce 'Deliver Us' 2022 USA Tour

Darkest Hour continue their forward momentum this year with a new tour announcement: the 2022 Deliver Us USA Tour. The two-and-a-half-week outing will take the band from coast to coast with stops in the midwest along the way.

The tour will see Darkest Hour playing their 2007 milestone album Deliver Us and with support from bands like Toxic Holocaust, Zao and Bloodlet in select markets - this is a tour not to be missed. Check out all tour dates listed below.

Originally released in 2007, Deliver Us is Darkest Hour's celebrated fifth studio album. The record debuted at #110 on the Billboard Top 200 and several tracks saw placement in video games like Tony Hawk's Proving Ground ("Sanctuary"), Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock ("Doomsayer") and Guitar Hero 5 ("Demon[s]" - also featured in HBO's True Blood series). Garnering acclaim around the globe, Deliver Us is also a fan favorite. This tour will see Darkest Hour performing the album in its entirety for the first time ever.

Following the completion of the Deliver Us USA Tour 2022 and their subsequent appearance at Blue Ridge Rock Fest, Darkest Hour will head to the studio to produce and record their tenth studio album. The LP will be self-funded via Darkest Hour's Patreon, and supporters will "have our eternal gratitude along with being the first ones to hear or receive this album, so subscribe to help and get hooked up!" comments the band.

Tour Dates

June 30 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill *

July 1 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

July 2 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater *

July 3 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 *

July 5 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *

July 7 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club %

July 8 Chicago, IL @ Reggies ^

July 9 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary ^

July 10 Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse ^

July 12 Worcester, MA @ Palladium ^

July 13 Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft's ^

July 14 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus ^

July 16 Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

* w/ Toxic Holocaust

% w/ Zao & Cobra Czar

^ w/ Zao & Bloodlet