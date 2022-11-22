Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dark Below Share New Track 'Hate Being Human'

Dark Below Share New Track 'Hate Being Human'

The band has previously released their self-titled EP in 2017.

Nov. 22, 2022  

Missouri power trio Dark Below are continuing their Breakout year with new single 'Hate Being Human'. The song was produced by Malcolm Springer (Matchbox 20, Collective Soul, Fear Factory) and Jason Schrick for JPS Productions at East Iris Studios in Nashville. Noted music manager Jeff Hanson (Creed, Alter Bridge, Paramore, Sevendust) has joined the team to help take the band to the next level.

The song is a post-grunge anthem with a relentlessly heavy groove and thunderous backbeat, layered with Nirvana-esque vocals that lament the sturm and drang that is so pervasive in the world today. It is a cry of angst against the constant divisions in society as a whole, questioning when it will ever end.

Dark Below's Josh Campbell says "Hate Being Human" was written because of our general frustration with the human race. I don't literally 'hate being human', but sometimes you see the things we do to one another and the reasons why we do those things and it's just frustrating. The lyrics come from that frustration and mostly describe what I'd consider to be pretty standard human behavior".

He continues: "The song itself came together from an incomplete song idea I'd had for a few years and then the intro guitar riff was written in the studio. Malcolm was looking for a backing loop for a different song and when he started playing the one that is used in "Hate Being Human", I started playing that intro guitar riff. I was just messing around so it wasn't like something I already had, but it worked, and that combination of the loop and guitar riff ended up becoming the intro/verse for the song. Jason had the idea for the 'Hate Being Human' line and that's honestly what made the song and set it in the direction it went".

The band has previously released their self-titled EP in 2017, and the single "Halo" in 2019. They have toured for the past 5 years, opening for Buckcherry, Saliva, Pop Evil, Smile Empty Soul, The Veer Union, and more. 2022 has seen the band rise on the national stage with the release of 'Tense', which was supported with playlist placements on Spotify and Apple Music, and charted Top 20 on the BDS Rock indicator chart, and Top 10 on the SMR Active Rock chart.

A new full-length album is in the final stages of being recorded, with a release expected in the 1st quarter of 2023. All tracks will be produced by Schrick and Springer. The band has partnered with Toys for Tots of Northern Missouri for a Headlining Benefit show on Saturday, December 17th at Rose Music Hall in Columbia, MO.

Listen to the new single here:



VIDEO: Matt Corby Releases Video For Problems Photo
VIDEO: Matt Corby Releases Video For 'Problems'
Their home had been engulfed by the flood waters that raged through Queensland and New South Wales, Australia in early 2022. After nervously watching his heavily pregnant partner and young son be whisked away in a small inflatable dinghy, he got to work ferrying provisions to stranded locals and digging rotting mud out from beneath his home.
Sarah Hardwig Releases Who I Am Photo
Sarah Hardwig Releases 'Who I Am'
Sarah Hardwig expresses her venerability in her newest single, 'Who I Am'. The artist has gone through some trials in her life. At just five years old, Sarah Hardwig was diagnosed with Leber's Congenital Amaurosis, impairing her vision and changing her life forever. She pulls inspiration from this hardship.
Texas Country Singer Todd Barrow Releases New Single My Girl Crush Photo
Texas Country Singer Todd Barrow Releases New Single 'My Girl Crush'
While listening to the song 'My Girl Crush,' by Todd Barrow, you can feel a lot of different emotions. The song is about enjoying life and loving someone so much that you almost want to take them home with you. It is a very happy and upbeat song, which makes people want to get up and dance when they hear it.
Trey Anastasio to Release Beacon Jams Album This Friday Photo
Trey Anastasio to Release 'Beacon Jams' Album This Friday
Co-produced by Anastasio and Vance Powell and remixed by Powell, the 18-track, 145-minute new anthology collects varied acoustic and electric highlights from the event, spanning solo material, Trey Anastasio Band favorites, and unique versions of classic songs from the Phish catalog. A video of 'What's The Use' is streaming now on YouTube.

From This Author - Michael Major


HBO Max and discovery+ Black Friday Offers Available TodayHBO Max and discovery+ Black Friday Offers Available Today
November 21, 2022

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced Black Friday offers on HBO Max and discovery+ with an 80% savings on the first three months of ad-supported subscriptions to each platform. This gives viewers the perfect opportunity to catch up on their favorite shows and films after some holiday shopping with family and friends.
VIDEO: Watch Joshua Henry, Shania Twain & More in BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION PreviewVIDEO: Watch Joshua Henry, Shania Twain & More in BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Preview
November 21, 2022

ABC has released a first look at Joshua Henry, Shania Twain, Martin Short, David Alan Grier, and Rita Moreno in the upcoming Beauty & the Beast 30th Anniversary live action and animated hybrid special. Watch the new video preview, which features a sneak peek at Shania Twain singing the title song, now!
Phony PPL Releases Eagerly Awaited Third Studio Album 'Euphonyus'Phony PPL Releases Eagerly Awaited Third Studio Album 'Euphonyus'
November 21, 2022

Backed by feature collaborations with GRAMMY Award winner Megan Thee Stallion for their single “fkn around,” additional features on the album include JoJo, Leon Thomas iii and The Soul Rebels with highlights from Ivan Barias (Jill Scott, Jazmine Sullivan), KAYTRANADA (Anderson .Paak, The Internet), and Alissia Benveniste (Mark Ronson, Q-Tip). 
Sonia Stein Releases New Single 'Electric Honeymoon'Sonia Stein Releases New Single 'Electric Honeymoon'
November 21, 2022

These two EPs were a perfect showcase of Sonia’s  song writing and extensive vocal range that fans across the globe have come to love, and included hit single “London Used to Feel So Cool,” “Coexist” produced by Brendan Davies (Dagny, Jordan Mackampa, Bryde) and “Passerby” produced by Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Adele, Jessie Ware.
Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Track 'Tape Measure'Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Track 'Tape Measure'
November 21, 2022

'Tape Measure' is streaming now. It’s a song that dips into the melting pot of sound that the Blur drummer accumulates from his passion for dipping in and out of radio stations the world over and landing on the distinctive sound of a Bollywood soundtrack that Dave splices together with a clipped beat. It’s a colorful tune, all rhythm and melody.