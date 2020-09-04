DLMT Delivers Timely Debut EP 'Restart'

Canadian producer DLMT cooks up a brilliant stew of house stylings.

Canadian producer DLMT cooks up a brilliant stew of house stylings on his Dim Mak debut EP, Restart. Highlighted by singles "Love The Way You Move (feat. Sara Diamond)," "Elevate" and "Freak" alongside LöKii, DLMT taps into both melody and bass-heavy sonics on one of his most daring bodies of work to date.



"2020 has been a very weird year for all of us, a year of difficulty and many changes," explains DLMT. "It was hard to find inspiration for new music in the midst of chaos, but one thing that stuck out was the word 'restart.' It inspired me to branch out with different styles of production, leading to my debut EP."



Kicking off with the title track "Restart," DLMT sets the tone for his new body of work. An adventurous house groove is propelled by impassioned vocals that echo the sentimental refrain, "I'm just hoping we can restart." On "Love The Way You Move," he teams up with fellow Canadian Sara Diamond to lay down a beautiful track about stepping out of one's comfort zone and feeling as alive as possible. At the center of the EP stands "Elevate," which has become a fan favorite this year. It peaked at #2 on 1001 Tracklists' Newcomers Chart and hit #7 on their Top Overall Tracks Chart, while simultaneously gaining DJ support from the likes of MK, Richie Hawtin, Martin Garrix and David Guetta. The EP is closed out with "In Your Mind" and "Freak," two back-to-back tech house grooves alongside LöKii.



"I had been wanting to put out my debut EP for some time now and just as I started piecing ideas together the world came to a screeching halt. 2020 has been tough to say the least but also eye opening in a great way. When I was sent the vocal for 'Restart' it fit perfectly with where I wanted to take this project; a hope that life as we knew it before will restart soon." - DLMT



Over the last two years, DLMT has been shaping the future of the house music scene. With hard hitting bass lines fused with euphoric and melodic vocals, his sound is one of the most recognizable styles in the industry. Since debuting on Armada in early 2019, his latest smash hit "So Cold" has had tremendous success. The record reached #1 Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart, #1 US Dance Radio Mediabase Chart, and #1 at research on Sirius XM BPM. Currently sitting at 11+ million streams on Spotify, the record shows no signs of slowing down. DLMT's music sits across a varying range of styles and genres and his live performance takes concert and festival go-ers on a house journey unlike any other. With DJ support from some of the most elite DJs in the world, from Tiësto to Martin Garrix, Tchami and Oliver Heldens, DLMT's journey is definitely one you don't want to miss.

