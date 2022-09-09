Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DJO (Joe Keery from 'Stranger Things') Shares New Single 'Half Life'

DJO (Joe Keery from 'Stranger Things') Shares New Single 'Half Life'

His new album DECIDE is out everywhere Sept 16

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  

Djo, the musical project of actor / producer / songwriter Joe Keery, will release his highly anticipated, co-produced sophomore album DECIDE next Friday on September 16th. Following the release of the acclaimed album singles "Change," "Gloom," and "Figure You Out", Djo shares one final track before album release next week.

Pre-order DECIDE on CD or cassette and get your merch HERE. Pre-save the album HERE.

Djo has been performing live throughout 2022, road-testing the songs from DECIDE and making appearances so far this year at Lollapalooza, Shaky Knees, Boston Calling, Bottle Rock festivals.

DECIDE is Djo's follow up to TWENTY TWENTY, Keery's 2019 critically acclaimed guitar-forward record and his first solo-effort since departing his band, the Chicago psych rock outfit Post Animal. Keery -who is of course also known far and wide for his acclaimed acting roles in such blockbuster projects as Stranger Things - has been making music since his teens, spending over two years with Post Animal before making his solo debut as Djo.

DECIDE was created with musician / engineer Adam Thein throughout the pandemic with final recording taking place at Sound Factory in Los Angeles. DECIDE serves as a sort of aural history of Keery's late 20's. It features reflections on growth, relationships and navigating it all in a world filled with technology at its center. It's his sonic ambitions however that take these introspections and melt them into a warped reality with each layered synth pulling the listener's emotional strings.

From the release of TWENTY TWENTY and subsequent singles, Djo's music has had an enormous amount of success. #Djo has racked up nearly 97 million hits on TikTok, has nearly 159 million global Spotify and Apple streams and over 212,000 Shazams. "Change" and "Gloom" also entered the Spotify Viral 50 charts in the USA, New Zealand, Ireland and Australia. Keery self-releases all his music through AWAL.

Djo - the critically acclaimed brainchild of multi-talented musician/actor Joe Keery - makes its long awaited return with the game-changing new album, DECIDE. A spellbinding collage of snaky pop hooks, neon melodies, and deeply personal singer-songwriter lyricism, the album melds high-tech songcraft with quick wit, irrepressible spirit, and an impressive breadth of vision that showcases glowing synths and big beats over the trippy guitars that defined 2019's acclaimed debut, TWENTY TWENTY.

Blissed-out bops like "Change" see Keery delving deep into a broad spectrum of eclectic influences, deconstructing hyperpop, euphoric psychedelia, spiky new wave, and symphonic 70's rock into something utterly unique via dauntless melodies and technical innovation.

DECIDE is out everywhere Sept 16.

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'
September 8, 2022

Produced by Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Poppy), Casey Bishop EP is out September 28 via 19 Recordings/BMG. On the EP, Casey infuses punk energy and skyscraping rock ambition with alt-pop melodies. Over the course of six tracks, she delivers a full range of emotions with her vulnerable and relatable lyrics.
Cast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE FilmCast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE Film
September 8, 2022

The cast includes Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead, Teen Wolf), Nia Sioux, (Dance Moms, Runnin From My Roots), Emery Kelly (Alexa and Katie, Big Shot), Larry Saperstein (High School Musical: the Musical: The Series), Del Zamora (True Blood) and Steven Thomas Capp (Fat Camp, Reach, How I Met Your Mother) and more.
Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'
September 8, 2022

It is a deeply personal album with all the tracks written, recorded, produced, and engineered by the duo, Jesse Clasen and Jacob Michael. With the creative freedom of working on their own, they leaned into all their influences, from alternative rock anthems to experimental electronic-infused indie.
VIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE TrailerVIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE Trailer
September 8, 2022

The film is the feature directorial debut of David Poag and stars Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook, Marla Gibbs, and a fantastic cast of up-and-coming talent, including Donovan Colan, Marissa Reyes, Jaiden J. Smith and Dylan Martin Frankel, many of whom are making their big screen debuts. Watch the new video trailer now!
The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023
September 8, 2022

In addition to the legendary Sam Bush and his band, Maddy O’Neal, Denver’s own electro-soul treasure has been added to the weekend. Maddy will be carrying the vibes deep into the late night and will help keep the party going throughout the weekend. Speaking of late-night - Jason Hann will be lighting up with a late-night disco party set!