DIETH Release New Single 'Animal Me' Ahead of November European Tour​

The powerhouse metal band DIETH have released a new single and video called "Animal Me" across all digital platforms. DIETH consists of Grammy Award winning bassist David Ellefson, lead vocalist & guitarist Guilherme Miranda (Entombed A.D.) and drummer Łysejko (Decapitated).

Guilherme Miranda says, “'Animal Me' represents the breaking of the threshold of what was once thought possible. It’s about reaching that moment when someone has pushed you beyond all your limits, and now it's time to show them the way—your way. No one can be like you or possess the unique power that lies within you. No lies, no pretense—just the pure release of your own truth”.

Ellefson states, “We had a terrific launch of our debut last year and we’ve been hard at work on new material these past months, so it’s great to drop a new track today just ahead of our shows coming up this month across Europe.”

DIETH will be joining KINGS OF THRASH for The Blood of Heroes tour across Europe this month. David Ellefson will be doing double duty as bassist for both DIETH and KINGS OF THRASH during the tour.

Tour Dates

NOVEMBER 07 2024 – QUANTIC – Bucharest, RO

NOVEMBER 08 2024 – FORM SPACE – Cluj Napoca, RO

NOVEMBER 09 2024 – LIVE AND LOUD – Sofia, BG

NOVEMBER 10 2024 – PRINCIPAL CLUB – Thessaloniki, GR

NOVEMBER 11 2024 – KYTTARO LIVE – Athens, GR

NOVEMBER 13 2024 – SUNSET BAR – Martigny, SWI

NOVEMBER 14 2024 – LEGEND CLUB – Milan, IT

NOVEMBER 15 2024 – KD ROCKTIME – Suchodol N.Luznici, CZ

NOVEMBER 16 2024 – ALTE-BRAUEREI – Annaberg Buchholz, DE

NOVEMBER 17 2024 – ZAŚCIANEK – Kraków, PL

Formed in 2022 in Gdansk, Poland, DIETH released their debut album To Hell and Back through Napalm Records in 2023. That summer the band performed shows across Europe on headline and festival shows such as Graspop, MotoCultor, Metal on the Hill, Vagos and as well as support slots with TESTAMENT and SEPULTURA.

The band made their North American debut as direct support for METAL ALLEGIANCE at the House of Blues Anaheim, CA in January 2024 and performed dates across Europe with KKs PRIEST in July. DIETH are currently at work on their sophomore album which will coordinate with the festival season next year.

