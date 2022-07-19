Cypress Hill Announce Return of Their Annual Haunted Hill Shows

Adding to their roster of epic live performances this year, legendary hip-hop group Cypress Hill have announced the return of their annual Haunted Hill shows. Performances kick off on October 23 at Terminal 5 in New York, before heading to Boston to play the House of Blues on October 24.

The group will be joined by a lineup of openers including Sick of it All and ILL Bill for the first two dates. They then make their way to Los Angeles, closing with a homecoming show at the Palladium on October 29 with opening performances from Everlast, Fishbone, and N8NOFACE.

Regarded by front man B-Real as "one of the most important gigs [Cypress Hill] play annually," the group will return to the stage for what marks the 28th installment of their renowned Halloween tradition. The first tour of its kind since 2019, this year's Haunted Hill promises the revival of one of the season's liveliest and most anticipated shows.

Following the debut of their 10th studio project this past March, fans can expect to hear a collection Cypress Hill's genre-bending sounds - ranging from notable hits like, "Insane in the Brain" and "Hits from the Bong" to selections from their latest release, Back in Black.

Since the group's previous Haunted Hill run, Cypress Hill has continued to push artistic limits both on stage and in the studio. The return of this tour comes on the tail of a year filled with massive releases and unmatched live shows, including their recent tour alongside seminal metal band, Slipknot.

Along with the debut of their well-received documentary, Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain, which garnered rave reviews from the likes of Variety and LA Times and recent branch into the NFT space, Cypress Hill consistently flex their creative versatility on new projects. With even more to come through the end of 2022, these legends show no signs of slowing their impact on the world of hip-hop.

Official artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 20 at 10 am local time. Venue pre-sales begin at 10am local time on Thursday, July 21. All tickets will go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10am local time. VIP ticket bundles with exclusive autographed merchandise will also be available for purchase. Additional information can be found here.

HAUNTED HILL DATES

October 23 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

October 24 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

October 29 - Palladium - Los Angeles, CA