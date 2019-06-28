Cro-Mags Release First New Music in 20 Years Today, Plus Misfits Tour

Pioneering hardcore band Cro-Mags, lead by vocalist/bassist Harley Flanagan, have released three new singles, "Don't Give In," "Drag You Under" and "No One's Victim," today via Victory Records (via Arising Empire in Europe). Stream and purchase Don't Give In here.



The tracks feature, along with Harley Flanagan, Gabby Abularach (Gil Evans Orchestra, amongst many other projects) who played on Cro-Mags' "Alpha Omega" (1992) and "Near Death Experience" (1993); Rocky George (formerly of Suicidal Tendencies and Fishbone) who played on Cro-Mags' "Revenge" (2000); and " Gary "GMan" Sullivan (who has played with everyone from the B-52's, Berny Worrel of Parliament Funkadelic, TM Stevens etc.), who joined Cro-Mags in the 90s.



"I had a lot of inspiration writing these songs; I experienced a lot of loss-- the loss of friends, by suicide, cancer, depression, mortality and ultimately the beauty of life; and the need to fight for it, for every breathe," Harley Flanagan tells Revolver. "We all fight our battles, and they are different, but none of us are unique in the fact that we have to fight, and often alone. In that way we all have something in common.



"I feel like I crashed and burned enough times and managed to rise back up. But that is life; you have to fight for what you want, and you also have to know how temporary it all is. This is a lot of what inspired these songs."



The singles comes ahead of 4 dates supporting The Misfits beginning June 29 in Los Angeles and continuing into September in Denver, Oakland and Seattle. See below for current tour dates with more to be announced.



About Harley Flanagan:



Growing up in Europe and on New York's gritty Lower East Side among iconic figures like Allen Ginsberg, Richard Hell, Debbie Harry, the Ramones, Andy Warhol and the Clash, Harley began his own musical career at age 12, performing at legendary hangouts like Max's Kansas City and CBGBs, as the drummer for the classic NYC Punk band, the Stimulators.



During this same time period, this feral street kid prodigy founded the seminal Hardcore band, Cro-Mags,...writing the majority of their music and channeling his powerful survival instinct into the blistering soundtrack and storyline for the 80's and 90's.



Harley's ever-growing popularity with audiences outside of the Punk and Hardcore world, is a testament to the ORIGINS of alternative music and lost histories from the visionaries who created it. It has often been said, there would be no Metallica, Green Day or Foo Fighters without the Cro-Mags. In a world searching for authenticity- it doesn't get any more real than Harley.

Cro-Mags Tour Dates with Misfits



June 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium *

Sept 7 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater *

Sept 11 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena*

Sept 14 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheater *



Headlining European Tour w/ Red Death



Sept 27 - Essen, Germany - Turock

Sept 28 - Limburg, Belgium - Limburg Hardcore Fest

Sept 29 - London, United Kingdom - Underworld

Sept 30 - Paris, France - Gibus

Oct 01 - Stuttgart, Germany @ De Keller Klub

Oct 02 - Prague, Czech Rep @ Futurum

Oct 03 - Budapest, Hungary @ Hu Dürer Kert

Oct 04 - Graz, Austria @ Explosiv

Oct 05 - Leipzig, Germany @ Naumanns

Oct 06 - Berlin, Germany @ Musik & Frieden



Oct 17 - Las Vegas, NV - The Bunkhouse





