Country Singer Douglas Riley Releases, 'Home Bar'

Douglas Riley has released a new country song, "Home Bar." It is available now on all streaming platforms. Listen to the track here.



Country Singer Songwriter Douglas Riley's new single "Home Bar" is a fun upbeat party country song with catchy lyrics! It brings us all back to the comfort of a small town bar where most of us can say we "had our best nights!" Through Riley's descriptive storytelling, you can picture the friendly faces, neon lights, and ice-cold beer that makes this bar feel like home. Set to twangy guitar and groovy drums, Riley's song captures the influences he is inspired by including Bob Seger, Joe Diffie and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

"We all should find a home bar, a place we all go bar, really ain't too far, just down the road bar, where the lights are all neon, we all agree that we're all friends here, as long as there's cold beer, I need a home, sweet home bar." This lyric is where I immediately connected with the song, because everybody has a favorite watering hole!" - Journalist Alex Rae



The song also follows the suspense of the potential love story between the main character and Katy, the server at his home bar. You can feel the sparks flying between them as the romance is exciting and electric. Riley's songs focus on real life experiences since he came from a small- town in Indiana. Home bar is not a song you are gonna wanna miss out on hearing.

Rising Country Artist, Douglas Riley, originally from Goshen, Indiana, currently resides in Nashville where he performs regularly with his band in honky tonk venues on Broadway and in towns across the Southeast.



Soon after arriving in Nashville, Riley began to perform at some of the top legendary honky tonks on Lower Broadway including Layla's Nashville, The Stage, Legend's Corner and others. He has also branched out and currently plays at many venues throughout the states of Tennessee and Kentucky. While honing his live performance chops, Riley turned his attention to his songwriting. The honesty and truth of his life experiences are reflected in the songs on his latest album, A Love Like That, of which Riley penned all thirteen songs.



In preparation for its release, Riley gave his fans a good taste of what they can expect from the album, with two singles from the album released in 2020, including "Colorblind," and the follow-up "That Muddy Water." The accompanying music video for the song, "That Muddy Water," was directed by well-known Nashville videographer, Flick Wiltshire. It is currently receiving and/or has recently received airplay on TCN-The Country Network and The Country Fix show which airs on Heartland TV, Circle TV, Z Living TV, StrykTV, The Family Channel, Rightnow TV, and Country TV - New Zealand, as well as The Heartland Network, Music Mix USA, Lovin' Lyrics, New Country Buzz and CMT Australia.

Riley continues to inspire fans with his unique and personal approach to songwriting, as well as his high-energy, heart-felt live performances. He loves to be out playing shows and making a positive impact in the world with his music.

Album Art: Jenny Petite