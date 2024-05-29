Country Powerhouses Kameron Marlowe and Ella Langley Impact Country Radio With 'Strangers'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Standout Country star Kameron Marlowe impacted Country radio with his soul-stirring duet “Strangers” with rising Country maverick Ella Langley. The track, which Billboard dubbed a “mighty vocal pairing” (Billboard), comes in with a career-high 36 first-week stations. “Strangers” hits the airwaves ahead of Marlowe's highly anticipated sophomore album release, Keepin' The Lights On, arriving this Friday, May 31.

“With the album release coming this Friday and 'Strangers' going to radio this week, I'm beyond grateful,” shares Marlowe. “This song is so special and I hope everyone out there listening loves it just as much as I do! Thank you Country radio for playing this song, excited to see where this takes us!”

Written by Langley, Marlowe, Will Bundy and Chase McGill, the track explores the complexities of toxic relationships, showcasing the duo's harmonies as they grapple with the fine line between being friends or lovers. The emotional ballad pulls listeners back and forth between the fear of losing one another and the danger of crossing boundaries after a complicated relationship unfolds. Marlowe's “jaw-dropping vocal range” (Country Now) seamlessly intertwines with Langley's soulful undertones as they dance around the unavoidable catch-22 of love and heartbreak. Watch the previously released music video here.

Upon release, critical acclaim for the “brilliant duet” (Holler) poured in, praising "two of the best young voices in all of Nashville coming together" (Whiskey Riff). "He's a very powerful vocalist, but Langley keeps up with Marlowe on this power ballad. Sparks Fly," MusicRow hails. Marlowe recently wrapped his Strangers Tour with special guest Tucker Wetmore, which brought Marlowe's “formidable vocals” (Billboard) to 13 cities across the country.

The 2024 ACM New Male Artist of the Year nominee has delighted fans with multiple tracks off the “must-hear album in May 2024” (Grammy.com) as he prepares to unveil his “smokey, blues-soaked follow-up” (PopCulture) on Friday, May 31. Outfitted with 16 carefully crafted tracks, including “Strangers,” “On My Way Out,” “Quit You” and “Tennessee Don't Mind,” the forthcoming record promises to showcase his versatility as an artist, offering a blend of moments drenched in honky-tonk rhythm and melody laced with a dusty aura of solid Country gold.

Focused on heart-gripping lyrics that dig into life's struggles, he exposes the familiarity of heartbreak but positively shifts into the idea of breaking down your walls to let in the one who changes everything. Produced by Dann Huff and featuring writing credits from Kendell Marvel, James McNair, Wyatt McCubbin and more, Keepin' The Lights On invites listeners into Marlowe's world – from childhood to modern day – offering a transparent showcase of growth, maturity and most importantly, a lifetime of fulfilling promises. It's a journey that dives deep into the human experience, touching on themes of mental health, battling feelings of inadequacy and the relentless pursuit of success. Come May 31, Marlowe will wear his heart on his sleeve, revealing vulnerability in a way he's never done before.

A triple-threat singer, songwriter and performer with nearly one billion on demand career streams to date, Marlowe charges into 2024 as MusicRow's Next Big Thing, reinforcing previous acclaim from Opry's NextStage, CMT's Listen Up, Amazon Music's One to Watch, Pandora, Spotify and more than a dozen media outlets. As 2024 shapes up to be his biggest yet, more exciting announcements can be expected very soon. Keep up with Marlowe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok and visit KameronMarlowe.com for tour dates and more information.

KEEPIN' THE LIGHTS ON TRACK LIST:

1. “911” (Wyatt McCubbin/John Pierce/Micah Wilshire)

2. “Nothin' Slowin' Us Down” (Kameron Marlowe/Mitchell Tenpenny/Rob Williford/Dallas Wilson)

3. “On My Way Out” (Michael Hardy/Ben Johnson/Hunter Phelps/Taylor Phillips/Bobby Pinson)

4. “Never Really Know” (Kameron Marlowe/James McNair)

5. “Tennessee Don't Mind” (Charles Kelley/Daniel Tashian)

6. “Leaning On You” (Kameron Marlowe/Erik Dylan/Wyatt McCubbin/Taylor Phillips)

7. “I Can Run” (Tucker Beathard/Oscar Charles Gnaedig/Ben Roberts)

8. “High Hopes” (Josh Osborne/Trevor Rosen/Brad Tursi)

9. “One That I Don't Call” (Wyatt McCubbin/James McNair/John Pierce)

10. “Lock Me Up” (Ben Johnson/Jordan Minton/Hunter Phelps/Taylor Phillips)

11. “Will It Be There in the Morning” (Kameron Marlowe/Mitchell Tenpenny/Dallas Wilson)

12. “Quit You” (Kameron Marlowe/James McNair/John Pierce)

13. “Smaller” (Erik Dylan/Wyatt McCubbin)

14. “Strangers (with Ella Langley)” (Kameron Marlowe/Ella Langley/Will Bundy/Chase McGill)

15. “Broke Down in a Truck” (Taylor Baynum/Nathan Justis/Dave Michael/Colby Williford)

16. “Keepin' the Lights On” (Kameron Marlowe/Kendell Marvel/Phil O'Donnell)

ABOUT KAMERON MARLOWE:

With a voice that resonates like thunder in the heart of Nashville, Kameron Marlowe is hailed as one of Country music's most thrilling voices. He's been through some changes in his 26 years, from adapting to life on the road to achieving RIAA Platinum-certified status and gracing stages alongside Country music juggernauts. Raised in Kannapolis, N.C, Marlowe's musical journey began in church choirs and high school bands. After leaving college to support his family, he gained traction online and moved to Music City. His self-written viral hit “Giving You Up,” born from personal heartache, catapulted him into the spotlight before striking a deal with Sony Music Nashville. His debut album We Were Cowboys followed suit and garnered both critical acclaim and two GOLD-certified tracks, earning him recognition from industry tastemakers and streaming platforms alike. As his profile has grown, he's sold out headlining shows coast to coast and has toured with the likes of Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, Riley Green and Lainey Wilson. Still with the same band he's had since he was 14, he's known for delivering high impact performances, with all the energy of a true rock show.



And now, his evolution unfolds further on his upcoming 16-track output, Keepin' The Lights On, arriving May 31. The scope and maturity of the album establish him as a true force in today's Country music—a triple-threat singer, songwriter, and performer blazing his own path, marked by his distinctively soulful and resonant vocals. It's a journey that delves deep into the human experience, touching on themes of mental health, battling feelings of inadequacy and the relentless pursuit of success. Marlowe lays it all on the line, revealing vulnerability in a way he's never done before. Rooted in unapologetic risk, fueled by vulnerability, and thoughtfully presented in concept like a perfect setlist from start to finish, Marlowe achieves connection through a ride of uniqueness that swerves the normal comfort zone. His sophomore album, developed from over 200 shows in the last two years, is the culmination of Marlowe's steadfast dedication, and fans will soon see first-hand his tireless commitment to his craft, not only on the road, but also in the studio. “If I can continue to be this personal in my writing, I feel like it will connect to people in a deeper way,” he shares. “That's all I want to do. And when you go deeper with yourself, you can connect deeper with other people.”

ABOUT ELLA LANGLEY:

Ella Langley is just the kind of maverick country music needs. She's got a rafter-reaching voice, but she's also a straight-shootin' songwriter who pulls no punches when it comes to life, love, and everything else under the sun. Spiking her unfiltered true stories with unapologetic rock 'n' roll grit and unassuming pop appeal, she's quietly emerged as a phenomenon with millions of streams and a growing fan base. Hailing from Hope Hull, Alabama, she tirelessly gigged in bars and at local festivals before relocating to Nashville in 2019.

She built an audience on social media with a series of singles. Her songs “If You Have To” (2021), “Damn You” (2022), and “Country Boy's Dream Girl” (2022) have continuously fueled her momentum with tens of millions of streams on each track. Simultaneously, she landed high-profile cuts behind-the-scenes. She co-wrote Elle King's 2022 single “Out Yonder” in addition to four more tracks on Come Get Your Wife. As a formidable performer, she toured with the likes of Jon Pardi, Koe Wetzel, Randy Houser, Cody Johnson, and Jamey Johnson in addition to sharing the stage with Lainey Wilson and Parker McCollum. Meanwhile, she made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry, and Spotify pegged her as a “Hot Country Artist to Watch for 2023.” Flexing showstopping vocals, a razor-sharp pen, and no filter whatsoever.

She formally introduced her signature style on her 2023 debut EP, Excuse The Mess [Columbia Records/Sony Music Nashville]. The EP clocked over 120 million total streams in less than a year's time, earning praise from The Tennessean, WhiskeyRiff, and more. Turning the page to her next chapter, Ella has been named to CMT's 2024 LISTEN UP Roster and their Next Women of Country Class of 2024, as well as to the Opry NextStage Class of 2024. She has also been included on 'Artists To Watch' lists from All Country News, The Country Wire, Holler Country and more. She's currently out on Riley Green's 'Ain't My Last Rodeo' Tour, with shows throughout the year supporting HARDY!, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, and Morgan Wallen. She kicked off the year with “Strangers”, her duet with Kameron Marlowe, which hit 1 Million streams on release weekend and was dubbed the “best duet we have seen this decade” by All Country News. With her first CMT Awards nomination under her belt for Collaborative Video of the Year for “That's Why We Fight” feat. Koe Wetzel, Ella is set to make a statement in 2024 with the release of her debut album, which features singles “paint the town blue” and “nicotine.”

Photo credit: Trea Allen

Comments