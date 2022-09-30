Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Country Artist Nathan Merovich Releases New Single 'Another You and Me'

Nathan is steadily making headway on the country music circuit, opening for acts such as Big & Rich, Chris Jansen, Michael Ray, Lainey Wilson, and more.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Fresh off new music, country riser Nathan Merovich has released his new single titled "Another You and Me."

LISTEN to "Another You and Me" here.

The new single was written by Nathan himself along with Derek Reitz. Previously, Nathan released his single "God Don't Care" which was co-written by Danny Orton and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Nathan has been a three year in a row, double nominee, in the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame Awards. In 2021, he won the award for Best Country Artist. Today, Nathan is steadily making headway on the country music circuit, opening for acts such as Big & Rich, Chris Jansen, Michael Ray, Lainey Wilson, Dylan Scott, Lee Brice, Tyler Farr, Filmore, Seaforth, Caylee Hammack, Sam Grow and many more.

Nathan released his first single "90 Proof Pour" in July 2019. He continued playing local venues all over Pennsylvania and in fall of 2020 released his second single "Mama's Song." In May of 2021, Nathan released his debut album "Raised in the Stx," touching upon everything he enjoys and holds near to his heart, the record has a song for everyone.

