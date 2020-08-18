Couch Prints Announce Debut EP + Share 'Tell U' Video

Today NYC-based dance/synth-pop trio Couch Prints - comprised of Jayanna Roberts, Brandon Tong, and Jacob Truax - release the video for their track “Tell U” and announce

Today NYC-based dance/synth-pop trio Couch Prints - comprised of Jayanna Roberts, Brandon Tong, and Jacob Truax - release the video for their track "Tell U" and announce their debut EP Tell U, out 10/30 on House Arrest.

Shot and directed by Mayachka in the oldest home in NYC - the Lent-Riker-Smith homestead - the video for "Tell U" follows a Telenovela-esque love triangle of Couch Prints through a Betamax camcorder, and creates a world filled with love, jealousy, and heartbreak that pairs perfectly with the dreamlike soundscape of the song.

Tong says of the track/video, "I wrote the first iteration of this track while living in Denver - I was working this job I hated and had this feeling that life was speeding by. I ended up moving to New York a few months later, and shortly after Jake came out from Paris to record some of the music we'd been collaborating on the past year. While he was [In Paris] he had worked on music with Jayanna, so he called her to come sing on the tracks. We showed her the tracks and immediately she was humming along and had this incredible tone and way of singing, so we started recording for "Tell U" and finished it that night. With so many moving pieces coming together so serendipitously, the final song came to celebrate this feeling of transience and movement and leaving the past behind.

When we gave the song to Mayachka for the music video, she took that wistful feeling and our experiences, and created a story about a supposed three-way love triangle between us - with all the romance and nostalgia of a 2000's soap opera. It perfectly captured the melancholy and strangeness of our first year coming together."

The video for "Tell U" follows the previously released track and video "Of Drawing," both of which are on the forthcoming debut EP, available on 10/30 via House Arrest - pre-order HERE.

