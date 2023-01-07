Composers Concordance  & Composers Concordance Records to Present DAVE & GENE DUO Album Release Concert

On February 3rd at 6pm, Composers Concordance & Composers Concordance Records will present a CD release event for the album 'Dave & Gene Duo'.

Composer/bass trombonist Dave Taylor and composer/guitarist Gene Pritsker present a full album of duets for this unique instrumental combination. The album was mostly recorded remotely during the pandemic, some of the music was newly written for the project and many of the pieces Dave and Gene performed together before. The whole album was inspired after the duo recorded Gene's 'Pandemic Dance #22', which was part of his Pandemic Dances project.

The duo will also be joined by writer/poem Erik T. Johnson reading his short story 'The Rock At The End Of The World' as set to music by Pritsker in his composition 'Scary Stories'.

Composers Concordance

Dave & Gene DUO Album Release Concert

Friday, February 3, 2023

6pm ET

The Delancey

168 Delancey St NYC

Tickets $10 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Staying in rotation for 39 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Peter Jarvis. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.