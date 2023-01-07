Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Composers Concordance  & Composers Concordance Records to Present DAVE & GENE DUO Album Release Concert

The concert will take place on February 3rd at 6pm.

Jan. 07, 2023  

Composer/bass trombonist Dave Taylor and composer/guitarist Gene Pritsker present a full album of duets for this unique instrumental combination.

Composer/bass trombonist Dave Taylor and composer/guitarist Gene Pritsker present a full album of duets for this unique instrumental combination. The album was mostly recorded remotely during the pandemic, some of the music was newly written for the project and many of the pieces Dave and Gene performed together before. The whole album was inspired after the duo recorded Gene's 'Pandemic Dance #22', which was part of his Pandemic Dances project.

The duo will also be joined by writer/poem Erik T. Johnson reading his short story 'The Rock At The End Of The World' as set to music by Pritsker in his composition 'Scary Stories'.

Composers Concordance

Dave & Gene DUO Album Release Concert

Friday, February 3, 2023
6pm ET
The Delancey
168 Delancey St NYC

Tickets $10 at the door
Facebook
Live Stream

Staying in rotation for 39 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Peter Jarvis. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.



The video (directed by Jack Willoughby and produced by Michael Newton at Greatcoat Films) encapsulates community, with people from all backgrounds coming together to follow the party-on-wheels through the streets as they leave their responsibilities behind and hedonistic freedom takes over.
Louisville’s 2KBABY is back with more raw storytelling on his new single “Don’t Love Me Now,” out today on Masked Records / Warner Records. The track features Seattle phenom charlieonnafriday, who adds to the passionate emotion of 2K’s candid rags-to-riches tale. It also arrives ahead of 2K's forthcoming project Scared 2 Love.
FAIM will be releasing their next full length, “Your Life and Nothing Else,” in 2023 on Safe Inside Records and will be touring the United States and Europe. It will be their last record.The band has a show in Denver this weekend and tour dates planned for the Pacific Northwest in January. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Acclaimed artist Madison Cunningham performed her Grammy-nominated song “Life According To Raechel” last night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” alongside a stringed quintet. Cunningham has also recently been featured in Guitar Player, Premier Guitar, Acoustic Guitar and more. Watch the video now!

Reflecting on the most visceral aspects of the human reality, Dayton, Ohio musician, singer and songwriter Pete Price has now released his first full-length album Department of the Interior.
Having started his songwriting journey at the age of 20, JJ McGuigan is an accomplished musician, singer and songwriter hailing from Wichita, Kansas. His latest passion project is an emotionally-charged 3-song EP, 'Time to Survive.'
Spaghetti Eastern Music, the solo venture of genre-leaping NYC/Hudson Valley guitarist Sal Cataldi, is returning to the instrumental mode with the release of two new singles, 'A Scanner Darkly' and 'A Fresh Kill.'
Little Rock-based americana group, Ten Penny Gypsy is known for their down-to-earth and emotionally-charged music. Keeping with the traditions of American Roots music, the band recently released a rustic music video to accompany a stripped-down acoustic toe-tapper, 'River N' Me.' The song is a studio outtake from the band's critically acclaimed album, 'Fugitive Heart,' produced by longtime Neil Young guitarist, Anthony Crawford.
The family of the late Canadian country legend Ian Tyson, CM AOE, has confirmed the singer-songwriter died from on-going health complications on December 29th, 2022 at his ranch in southern Alberta, Canada at age 89.
