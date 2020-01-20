Common Kings Release New Single 'Fish In The Sea' Featuring Marc E. Bassy

GRAMMY-nominated band Common Kings have released their new single "Fish in the Sea" featuring Marc E. Bassy across all digital platforms. The track takes the Common Kings trademark laid-back upbeat sound and laces it with a sweet soulful vocal performance by Marc E. Bassy that fits perfectly as the jewel inside the Common Kings crown.

Common Kings continue to ride a big wave of success, as the band wrapped up a sold-out Croptober Tour and their latest single "Neil Armstrong" featuring Landon McNamara has taken off. Common Kings' style and music is a collection of inspirations orchestrated into an array of head rocking beats, feel-good vibes, and emotional fever. Their crazy, fun-loving attitude compliments Common Kings' live sound, producing phenomenal hits with rock, reggae, pop, and island influences. These influences originate from each band members love for various genres, and widespread knowledge of music.

Common Kings are confirmed to play One Love Cali Reggae Festival in Long Beach, CA this coming February with Dirty Heads, Rebelution, and Slightly Stoopid.

Tour Dates:

Feb 09 - Long Beach, CA @ Queen Mary





