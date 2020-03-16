Collective Soul Announces 'Just Looking Around 2020' Summer Tour With Better Than Ezra And Special Guest Tonic

COLLECTIVE SOUL's 25-year tradition of non-stop touring kicked off in Englewood, NJ on February 12 and will continue throughout the rest of the year. In addition to various headlining shows booked throughout April, the band will join forces with Better Than Ezra and special guest Tonic for the "Just Looking Around 2020" summer tour that will launch May 29 in Scottsdale, AZ.

The multi-Platinum rockers--E Roland (vocals/guitar), Dean Roland (rhythm guitar), Jesse Triplett (lead guitar/background vocals), Will Turpin (bass/background vocals), Johnny Rabb (drums/background vocals)-Better Than Ezra and Tonic will be offering VIP packages, which include band meet and greets, exclusive merchandise, and much more. VIP packages for COLLECTIVE SOUL will be available starting Wednesday, March 18, and VIP packages for Better Than Ezra and Tonic will be available starting Thursday, March 19 on their respective official websites. Exclusive pre-sales go on sale Wednesday, March 18 at 12pm ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 20 at 10am local time.

"Touring with Tonic and Better Than Ezra is a beautiful combination of music and friends," says COLLECTIVE SOUL bassist Will Turpin. "Playing with BTE and Tonic always has the feeling of a fun musical family reunion," continues guitarist Dean Roland. "I can't wait for the tour. Emerson and Kevin will probably get sick of seeing me on the front row singing along. They'll just have to deal with it though."

"This tour is all about good times, great friends, and amazing nights of music," Better Than Ezra singer Kevin Griffin declares. "We're fired up to spend the summer with Collective Soul and Tonic. Put on your dancing shoes."

"Collective Soul is more than Just an amazing Rock band to us in the Tonic world," proclaims Tonic singer Emerson Hart. "Yes, we have had some of our finest nights with them on stages around this country of ours through the many years on the road, but at the heart of it, they are family. Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra and Tonic is an unstoppable summer night of hits."

As previously announced, COLLECTIVE SOUL will be taking part of what is now one of the most eagerly awaited days for true music fans, Record Store Day (Saturday, June 20) with the release a limited edition 45 rpm/180g vinyl EP exclusively to independent record stores only entitled HALF & HALF . It features covers of "Opera Star" (Crazy Horse and Neil Young), "The One I Love" (R.E.M.), and two brand new songs. For participating stores, fans can go to Recordstoreday.com.

COLLECTIVE SOUL's highly anticipated tenth studio album, BLOOD , was released June 21, 2019 on Fuzze-Flex Records/ADA as a download or CD on any of these digital retailers. Vinyl copies of the album are currently available on the band's official website. It garnered impressive debuts on various Billboard 's charts, including #3 on the "Alternative Albums" chart. Elsewhere, it debuted at #4 on the "Independent Albums" chart, #5 on the "Rock Albums" chart, #12 on the "Digital Albums" chart, #15 on the "Top Current Albums" chart, and #19 on the "Internet Albums" chart.

Check out COLLECTIVE SOUL at any of the following stops, including the shows with Better Than Ezra and Tonic:

Collective Soul:

Sat 4/4 Biloxi, MS IP Casino Resort and Hotel

Thu 4/16 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall

Fri 4/17 New Brockton, AL Bama Slam Saloon

Sat 4/18 Kissimmee, FL Sunset Walk at Margaritaville Resort Orlando (FREE)

Thu 4/23 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues

Fri 4/24 Macon, GA Macon City Auditorium

Sun 4/25 Jacksonville, FL Naval Station Mayport (free show for military)

Thu 5/14 Catoosa, OK Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

Fri 5/15 Richardson, TX Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival

Sat 5/16 Norman, OK Riverwind Casino

Sat 5/30 Winchester, CA Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Fest

Fri 6/5 Salina, KS Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

Sat 6/6 Fort Collins, CO Taste of Fort Collins

Sat 7/11 Traverse City, MI National Cherry Festival

Sat 7/18 Waukesha, WI Waukesha County Fair

"Just Looking Around 2020" Tour with COLLECTIVE SOUL/Better Than Ezra/Tonic:

Fri 5/29 Scottsdale, AZ Talking Stick Resort

Wed 6/10 Dubuque, IA Q Casino

Thu 6/11 Maryland Heights, MO St. Louis Music Park

Sat 6/13 Anderson, IN Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

Mon 6/15 Bethlehem, PA Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

Tue 6/16 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Wed 6/17 Oxon Hill, MD MGM National Harbor (on sale April 3)

Fri 6/19 Atlantic City, NJ Ovation Hall

Sat 6/20 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum

Sun 6/21 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Tue 6/23 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights

Wed 6/24 Highland Park, IL Ravinia Festival (on sale April 28)

Sun 6/28 Roanoke, VA Berglund Coliseum

Wed 7/1 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino

Thu 7/2 Canandaigua, NY CMAC

Fri 7/3 Orilla, ONT. Casino Rama Entertainment Centre (on sale April 18)

Fri 7/17 Minot, N*E*R*D North Dakota State Fair (on sale March 31)

Fri 7/24 Airway Heights, WA Northern Quest Casino Theater





