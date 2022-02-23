Coldplay Release Spotify Singles Recording

Coldplay have today released their first Spotify Singles recording. Side A of the two-track release is an intimate and stripped-down acoustic version of the band's current single Let Somebody Go with Selena Gomez (who also features on the new recording).

Side B is the band's upbeat, synthy cover of Kid Cudi's iconic 2008 hit Day 'N' Nite. Both songs were recorded at Henson Recording Studio, Los Angeles.

Chris Martin said: "I have always loved Selena's voice and when Let Somebody Go arrived it felt like she was the only person to sing it with. I'm so happy she said yes. She is wonderful to work with and the kind of artist whose work sounds even better after you get to meet them."

"Day 'N' Nite - I loved when it came out, and I still love love love it." Martin continued, "This is the first time I think that we've really taken proper time to record a cover, because in my head I could hear a version of it quite different from the original, that hopefully just reinforces what a brilliant song it is. One way or another I hope that anyone listening will just think, 'Wow, Kid Cudi is amazing.'"

Let Somebody Go is the third single to be taken from Coldplay's hit album Music Of The Spheres, which has already surpassed more than a billion total streams.

The single is the follow-up to My Universe, which made history as the first Billboard Hot 100 #1 by two co-billed lead groups, Coldplay also became the first British band ever to debut at #1 on the Hot 100 with the collaboration.

Next month, the band begin their massive 2022 global stadium tour in Costa Rica. The full list of Music Of The Spheres World Tour shows is available here. The tour is accompanied by a comprehensive set of sustainability initiatives which can be seen here.

Listen to the new recordings here: