Cody Frost Reveals New Single 'Chaos' & Announces New Mixtape

Cody Frost returns today with the release of her new single 'CHAOS', which comes alongside the announcement of her new mixtape, 'TEETH' which is set for release on May 6. The single follows the recent releases 'DWYSSWM' and 'BERLIN', which saw Cody introduce explosive and eccentric new elements to her sound. 'TEETH' is available to pre-save here.

'CHAOS' is as wild and weird as you'd expect from its title, but it's still informed by the kind of addictive hooks that Cody delivers even in her darkest moments. It unfolds like a hyperpop fever dream, jumping from its trance-like intro to heavy industrial riffs as Cody's voice jolts from sweet to savage.

Cody wrote the song during lockdown as a playful representation of how she feels when her ADHD takes hold. The song is her latest collaboration with Dan Weller, co-founder of cult tech-metal band SikTh and producer/mixer for the likes of Enter Shikari and Bury Tomorrow.

Speaking about the new song, Cody reveals, "'CHAOS' is a song about stepping into the adult world and realizing that nothing is in your control. Although I mention that everyone has ADHD and likes smoking weed, I don't mean it literally, this only relates to my personal experiences. Being an adult is about fixing your inner child and trying to stay on top of things constantly, and I found that we are all trying to escape. It's also about realizing that the people that you once idolized also have no idea what is going on and f up."

In contrast, the Emma Gilbertson-directed 'CHAOS' video celebrates the positive side of losing control. As Cody continues, "The video is loosely based on a pre-2007 aesthetic. I grew up watching 'Skins; and music videos with messy house parties and I wanted to throw a party that my younger self would be proud of. The two characters have a small hint of me and my best friend when we were kids, and I wanted to have a cheeky nod to that."

CHAOS', 'DWYSSM' and its predecessor, 'BERLIN' follow the release of Cody Frost's debut EP 'IT'S NOT REAL' which put her on the map with her distinctive brand of angsty, aggressive dark pop, winning tastemaker attention, including support from the likes of PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, Refinery 29 and Pigeons & Planes.

Originally from Burnley, Cody started busking in Manchester and sharing covers of songs from Frank Ocean, Nirvana, and Slipknot on YouTube. Her career didn't begin to take shape until she was diagnosed with ADHD, which meant she could finally manage the condition and find a new focus. Her creativity also extends into her work as an accomplished tattooist and artist - she recently had the opportunity to tattoo her own lyrics on a fan.

Her struggles with ADHD resurfaced during lockdown due to the amount of time she spent alone. She discovered that one of the best ways to maintain equilibrium was to let her creative projects emerge naturally. Forcing herself to sit down and write a song is futile, but she'll drop everything the moment inspiration strikes. It's a yin-and-yang balancing act. In some ways it sounds so simple: embrace music when she's feeling energetic, focus on artwork when she's feeling more introverted. She's also an accomplished tattooist, which calls for a balance between both extremes of her personality.

Listen to the new single here: