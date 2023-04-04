Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Citizen Cope Shares 'Ms. Prado (Rest My Eyes On You)' Single

The track was released with a new music video.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Singer-songwriter Citizen Cope has shared "Ms. Prado (Rest My Eyes On You)," his first single since 2021's The Pull of Niagara Falls, marking the first taste of more new music on the way later this year.

A sparse, yet soulfully textured track displaying Cope's signature croon, the song sees the narrator yearning for his partner amongst building guitars and displaced, echoing drum hits. It comes as Cope's classic 2004 record The Clarence Greenwood Recordings approaches platinum status despite never formally charting, a testament to its enduring popularity.

Recently, Cope announced his All The Songs You Want To Hear acoustic tour, which will see him performing stripped down renditions of classics, fan favorites, and unreleased new material across the US/ Tickets are on sale now here.

Citizen Cope, a.k.a Clarence Greenwood, is an American singer-songwriter, producer, and performer. His music is commonly described as a mix of blues, soul, folk, and rock. Cope's compositions have been recorded by artists such as Carlos Santana, Dido, Pharoahe Monch, and Richie Havens. In his solo career, "Let the Drummer Kick" from his 2002 album, Citizen Cope, went RIAA-Certified Gold. In 2004, he produced and released The Clarence Greenwood Recordings, followed by Every Waking Moment in 2006.

In 2010, Cope founded his own record label, Rainwater Recordings, allowing him to exert full creative control. Free from the marketing entreaties of the major record labels, he released The Rainwater LP later that year. One Lovely Day followed in 2012. After taking a hiatus from his own record releases, Cope came back stronger than ever, releasing Heroin and Helicopters in 2019 and The Pull of Niagara Falls in 2021.

Tour Dates

April 30 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
May 2 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
May 3 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
May 4 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
May 5 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
May 6 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
May 7 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
May 9 - Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat
May 10 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
May 11 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
May 12 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
May 13 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
May 14 - Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse
May 16 - Albany, NY@ The Egg at Empire State Plaza
May 17 - South Deerfield, MA @ House Theater at Tree House Brewing Co.
May 18 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
May 19 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
May 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
May 22 - Montreal, PQ @ Le Studio TD
May 23 - Toronto, ON @ TD Music Hall
May 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club
May 25 - Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
May 26 - Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage
May 27 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

Photo credit: Alex Elena



