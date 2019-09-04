Cigarettes After Sex Detail Upcoming LP 'Cry Out,' Out Oct. 25

Cigarettes After Sex will return with their anticipated sophomore album - Cry - on October 25th via Partisan Records. Recorded during night time sessions in a mansion on the Spanish island of Mallorca, the album is a lush, cinematic meditation on the many complex facets of love - meeting, wanting, needing, losing...sometimes all at once. Listen to album highlight "Heavenly" below.

Earlier today, "Heavenly" was featured as Annie Mac's 'Hottest Record' on her BBC Radio 1 show, and also had a first play on Sirius XMU in the US. Frontman/guitarist Greg Gonzalez describes the song as "inspired by the overwhelming beauty I felt watching an endless sunset on a secluded beach in Latvia one summer night..."



After decamping to Mallorca the same week that their self-titled minimalist pop masterwork debut was released in 2017, Gonzalez and his bandmates - Jacob Tomsky (drums) & Randy Miller (bass) - consciously let the striking location guide the initial Cry sessions. "The sound of this record is completely tied to the location for me," Gonzalez explains. "Ultimately, I view this record as a film. It was shot in this stunning, exotic location, and it stitches all these different characters and scenes together, but in the end is really about romance, beauty & sexuality. It's a very personal telling of what those things mean to me."



While the music came quickly - often improvised on the spot - it would be another two years before Gonzalez would attempt to complete the accompanying lyrics. Helped by the burgeoning love of a new relationship, the influence of films by Éric Rohmer, and the songs of Selena and Shania Twain among others, Cry blends the carnal subtlety of their debut with a warmer palette. The album was self-produced and engineered by Gonzalez, and mixed by Craig Silvey (Arcade Fire, Yeah Yeah Yeahs).



The band will tour extensively behind Cry. They've confirmed a global headline tour this fall which has already begun to sell out. That run includes stops at The Wiltern (Oct 3) in LA, and Brooklyn Steel (Oct 24) + Webster Hall (Oct 23) in NYC. Full routing below, more dates to be announced soon.



Cigarettes After Sex's self-titled debut has sold over 550k records to date (streaming equivalent), amassing over 360 million Spotify streams, 2.2 million monthly listeners, and 350 million YouTube streams. The band's list of on-the-record fans include everyone from Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Lana Del Rey, Françoise Hardy, Lily Allen, Busy Philipps + more. They've been featured in Vice Noisey, V Magazine, Interview, NPR's Tiny Desk, and their music has appeared in 'The Handmaid's Tale,' 'Killing Eve,' and Ralph Lauren ads.

Listen to "Heavenly" below.

Cigarettes After Sex - Cry Tracklisting



1. Don't Let Me Go

2. Kiss It Off Me

3. Heavenly

4. You're the Only Good Thing in My Life

5. Touch

6. Hentai

7. Cry

8. Falling In Love

9. Pure

CIGARETTES AFTER SEX TOUR DATES:

9/26/19 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

9/27/19 - Seattle, WA - Neptune (SOLD OUT)

9/29/19 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

10/1/19 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

10/3/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern (SOLD OUT)

10/4/19 - Santa Ana, CA - Yost Theater (SOLD OUT)

10/5/19 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park (SOLD OUT)

10/7/19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/8/19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10/10/19 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

10/11/19 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

10/12/19 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

10/13/19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10/15/19 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

10/16/19 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall (SOLD OUT)

10/17/19 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

10/18/19 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

10/19/19 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

10/21/19 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

10/23/19 - New York, NY - Webster Hall (SOLD OUT)

10/24/19 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

10/25/19 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club

10/26/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

10/27/19 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

11/2/19 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

11/3/19 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

11/7/19 - Brussels, BE - Cirque Royal (SOLD OUT)

11/8/19 - Paris, FR - Olympia

11/9/19 - Benidorm, ES - Primavera 20th Anniversary Weekender

11/11/19 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo

11/12/19 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo

11/14/19 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz

11/16/19 - Zurich, CH - Plaza

11/17/19 - Zurich, CH - Plaza

11/18/19 - Vienna, AT - Arena

11/19/19 - Vienna, AT - Arena

11/20/19 - Prague, CZ - Roxy (SOLD OUT)

11/22/19 - Copenhagen, DK - The Grey Hall

11/23/19 - Berlin, DE - Tempodrome

11/25/19 - Cologne, DE - Palladium

11/27/19 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

11/28/19 - London, UK - Shepherds Bush Empire (SOLD OUT)

3/23/20 - Bristol, UK - Academy

3/24/20 - London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo

3/25/20 - Birmingham, UK - Institute

3/27/20 - Leeds, UK - University

3/28/30 -Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

3/29/20 - Liverpool, UK - Academy

4/1/20 - Hamburg, DE - Fabrik

4/3/20 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller

4/4/20 - Stockholm, SE - Slaktkyrkan

4/6/20 - Aarhus, DE - Voxhall

4/8/20 - Luxembourg City, LU - den Atelier

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz





