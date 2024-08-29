Video: Chris Stapleton Releases New Music Video for 'Think I'm In Love With You'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The official music video for Chris Stapleton’s song, “Think I’m In Love With You,” is out now. Directed by Running Bear, choreographed by JaQuel Knight and produced by Strange Arcade, the video stars actor Andre Royo (The Wire, Empire, etc.).

“Think I’m In Love With You” is from Stapleton’s acclaimed album, Higher, which was released last fall to overwhelming acclaim (Mercury Nashville, stream/purchase here). Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton, the album landed on several “Best of” lists including Billboard, Esquire, Vulture and Rolling Stone, who praised, “dazzling…the best evidence yet for the way one man’s voice has become synonymous with the very idea of a musical genre.” Additionally, GQ declared, “In an age rife with division, he’s maybe the only thing Americans all agree on…one of the most reliable hit makers in music” and NPR Music proclaimed, “Higher puts him where he always really was—in that classic kind of rock and soul, Tom Petty, Eagles, going beyond the confines of the genre.”

In the midst of yet another triumphant year, Stapleton was also the top winner at the 59th Annual ACM Awards this past spring with four wins—Album of the Year (Higher, as artist and producer), Male Artist of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year—and won two awards at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Country Solo Performance (“White Horse”) and Best Country Song (“White Horse”).

Known for his electric live performances, the 10x GRAMMY, 16x CMA and 19x ACM Award-winner will continue his “All-American Road Show” tour through next year including sold-out dates across the U.K., New Zealand and Australia. See below for complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found at www.chrisstapleton.com/tour.

One of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians, Stapleton was named Entertainer of the Year at last year’s 58th ACM Awards—resulting in a prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award—and was named Male Vocalist of the Year for the seventh time at the 57th CMA Awards last fall, breaking his own record for most wins ever in the category. Additionally, he performed the National Anthem at 2023’s Super Bowl LVII and has collaborated in recent years with Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, Sheryl Crow, Santana and many more.

Higher follows 2020’s acclaimed Starting Over, which won three awards at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in addition to earning Album of the Year honors at both the CMA and ACM Awards. Called a “a sure-footed masterpiece” by the Associated Press, the album landed on “Best of 2020” lists at NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean, and The New York Times, who declared, “Chris Stapleton’s roar isn’t designed to scare you off. It’s regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacy…on this, his fourth album, the thrill is back.” Prior to Starting Over, Stapleton released a pair of Platinum-certified releases in 2017—From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2—as well as his 5x Platinum breakthrough solo debut album in 2015, Traveller.

In addition to their work as musicians, the Stapletons are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart. Stapleton also recently unveiled his new Traveller Whiskey, a first-of-its-kind collaboration created in partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery’s Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley.

HIGHER TRACK LIST

1. What Am I Gonna Do

2. South Dakota

3. Trust

4. It Takes A Woman

5. The Fire

6. Think I’m In Love With You

7. Loving You On My Mind

8. White Horse

9. Higher

10. The Bottom

11. The Day I Die

12. Crosswind

13. Weight Of Your World

14. Mountains Of My Mind

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

October 4-6—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Festival

October 11-13—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Festival

October 16—Manchester, England—AO Arena* (SOLD OUT)

October 17—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena* (SOLD OUT)

October 20—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena* (SOLD OUT)

October 22—Birmingham, England—Utilita Arena* (SOLD OUT)

October 23—London, England—The O2* (SOLD OUT)

October 24—London, England—The O2‡ (SOLD OUT)

December 7—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium+

February 25, 2025—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

February 26, 2025—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

February 28, 2025—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre^ (SOLD OUT)

March 1, 2025—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre^ (SOLD OUT)

March 4, 2025—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

March 5, 2025—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

March 7, 2025—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

March 8, 2025—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

*with special guest Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

‡with special guest Shelby Lynne

+with George Strait and special guest Little Big Town

^with special guest Marcus King

Comments