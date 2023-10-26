Chris Stapleton Confirms 2024 'All-American Road Show'

Chris Stapleton will continue his extensive “All-American Road Show” tour through next summer including newly confirmed shows at San Diego's Petco Park, Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium, Seattle's T-Mobile Park, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, Cleveland's Blossom Music Center and Philadelphia's Freedom Mortgage Pavilion among many others.

Special guests on the tour, which is produced by Live Nation, include Sheryl Crow, Elle King, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Willie Nelson and Family, Grace Potter, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart, Turnpike Troubadours, The War and Treaty and Lainey Wilson. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the new dates will go on-sale next Friday, November 3 at 10:00am local time. Ticket details can be found at www.chrisstapleton.com/tour. Citi is the official card of Chris Stapleton's “All-American Road Show.” Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 31 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, November 2 at 10:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for the 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 15x ACM Award-winner, who will release his highly anticipated new album, Higher, November 10 on Mercury Nashville (pre-order/pre-save).

Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton, Higher was recorded at Nashville's RCA Studio A and showcases his supernatural voice and musical versatility across 14 songs that defy genre.

Already receiving critical attention, Stapleton has unveiled three album tracks ahead of the release: “It Takes A Woman,” “Think I'm In Love With You” and “White Horse,” of which Billboard praises “a hell-raising anthem, meant to be blared with windows down and enjoyed with ears ringing. ‘White Horse' finds Stapleton pairing an outlaw swagger with some heaven-scraping vocals, going for the gusto throughout the chorus to try and match the guitar snarl.”

Furthermore, Consequence declares, “‘White Horse' certainly suggests that Stapleton is leaning into his strengths as a cross-genre act” and Brooklyn Vegan proclaims, “one of the most jaw-dropping singles yet from an artist who rarely if ever misses.” Additionally, Stapleton is nominated for three more awards at this year's 57th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year (“We Don't Fight Anymore” with Carly Pearce).

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live from Nashville on ABC Wednesday, November 8 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT. Alongside Stapleton (vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, slide electric guitar), the new album features Cobb (acoustic guitar, eclectic guitar), J.T. Cure (bass), Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Derek Mixon (drums), Morgane (background vocals, synthesizer, tambourine) and Lee Pardini (organ, piano).

One of the country's most respected and beloved musicians, in the past year Stapleton was named Entertainer of the Year at the 58th ACM Awards—resulting in a prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award—and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards—his sixth time earning the award, setting the record for most wins ever in the category.

Additionally, in February, he performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII and has collaborated in recent years with Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, Sheryl Crow, Santana and many more.

The new album follows 2020's acclaimed Starting Over, which went on to win three awards at the 67th Annual GRAMMYs: Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”) and Best Country Song (“Cold”) in addition to earning Album of the Year honors at both the CMA and ACM Awards. Called a “a sure-footed masterpiece” by the Associated Press, the album landed on “Best of 2020” lists at NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and The New York Times, who declared, “Chris Stapleton's roar isn't designed to scare you off.

It's regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacy…on this, his fourth album, the thrill is back.” Prior to Starting Over, Stapleton released a pair of Platinum-certified releases in 2017—From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2—as well as his x5 Platinum breakthrough solo debut album in 2015, Traveller. In addition to their work as musicians, the Stapletons are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart.

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale next Friday, November 3 at 10:00am local time

October 26—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center* (SOLD OUT)

October 27—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion* (SOLD OUT)

October 28—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion* (SOLD OUT)

November 11—Tampa, FL—Walmart Presents: Heroes & Headliners – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

November 16—Lafayette, LA—Cajundome†

November 17—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion†

November 18—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center Arena†

March 2, 2024—San Diego, CA—Petco Park‡

April 3, 2024—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre+

April 4, 2024—Grand Forks, ND—Alerus Center+

April 6, 2024—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium^

May 4, 2024—Indianapolis, IN—Lucas Oil Stadium#

May 9, 2024—West Palm Beach, FL—iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre~

May 11, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—Everbank Stadium#

May 22, 2024—Rapid City, SD—The Monument**

May 25, 2024—Ames, IA—Jack Trice Stadium#

May 31, 2024—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center**

June 1, 2024—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium#

June 6, 2024—Philadelphia, PA—Freedom Mortgage Pavilion††

June 7, 2024—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live††

June 8, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium#

June 12, 2024—Kansas City, MO—T-Mobile Center‡‡

June 26, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl++

June 29, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium#

July 11, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Darien Lake Amphitheater††

July 12, 2024—Pittsburgh, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake††

July 13, 2024—Detroit, MI—Ford Field#

July 18, 2024—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center††

July 19, 2024—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center††

July 20, 2024—Chicago, IL—Soldier Field#

July 25, 2024—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena^^

July 26, 2024—Portland, OR—RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater^^

July 27, 2024—Seattle, WA—T-Mobile Park##

August 1, 2024—Gilford, NH—BankNH Pavilion++

August 2, 2024—Gilford, NH—BankNH Pavilion++

August 9, 2024—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena~~

August 21, 2024—Birmingham, AL—The Legacy Arena at the BJCC++

August 22, 2024—Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena++

October 16, 2024—Manchester, England—AO Arena++ (SOLD OUT)

October 17, 2024—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena++ (SOLD OUT)

October 20, 2024—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena++ (SOLD OUT)

October 22, 2024—Birmingham, England—Utilita Arena++ (SOLD OUT)

October 23, 2024—London, England—The O2++ (SOLD OUT)

December 7, 2024—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium#

*with special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane

†with special guest Nikki Lane

‡with special guests Turnpike Troubadours and Elle King

+with special guests The War and Treaty and Allen Stone

^with special guests Lainey Wilson and Marcus King

#with George Strait and special guest Little Big Town

~with special guests Grace Potter and Nikki Lane

**with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty

††with special guests Marcus King and Nikki Lane

‡‡with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone

++with special guests Grace Potter and Allen Stone

^^with special guests Nikki Lane and Allen Stone

##with special guests Willie Nelson and Family and Sheryl Crow

~~with special guests Marty Stuart and Nikki Lane

