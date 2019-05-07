Chris Janson Receives Nomination For CMT Video Of The Year

Platinum-selling, multi-instrumentalist, and singer/songwriter Chris Janson adds to his nominations resume in 2019, as the poignant video for his hit single "Drunk Girl" is up for CMT's "Video of the Year" award. This is the second time that the music video for "Drunk Girl" has been nominated for an award this year, after winning the 2019 ACM award for "Video of The Year." You can find the critically lauded "Drunk Girl" music video below!

"Thank you CMT for recognizing such a special song and video. The song continues to make an impact on my career, and I'm so grateful to be nominated for such a prestigious award."

The 2019 CMT Music Awards will air live on Wednesday, June 5th at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT. Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting open now at vote.cmt.com.

Watch the video here:

Chris performed at the 2019 iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday in Austin, TX, blowing the crowd away with a high energy set that showcased both his musical versatility and charismatic stage presence. Catch a glimpse of the electric performance at the link HERE. Ever the road warrior, Chris will be touring across the country all year, with his next performance coming on May 10th at the Paceline Ride Opening Ceremony in Augusta, GA. Click HERE to find out when Chris is coming to your town.

Chris Janson is a platinum-selling, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, award-winning singer/songwriter, and the youngest living member of the Grand Ole Opry. Janson's new song, "Good Vibes," is the debut single from his forthcoming third studio album. His sophomore album, Everybody, produced his second No. 1 hit single, "Fix A Drink," the chart-topping follow-up to his No. 1 debut smash "Buy Me A Boat." His CMA-nominated song, "Drunk Girl," won a 2019 ACM Award for "Video Of The Year," has been named Music Row's "Song of the Year," and has been called "the most important song to come out of Nashville in years." Janson is the only artist in 2018 who opened the CMA Awards and closed out the ACM Awards, with what Rolling Stone called a "must-see performance." Janson continues to sell-out shows on his headlining "Waitin' on 5 Tour," and has been announced as direct support for Chris Young's "Raised on Country Tour."

Photo Credit: Connor Dwyer





