Chloe Moriondo Debuts New Album 'Blood Bunny'

18-year-old artist Chloe Moriondo has shared her major-label debut album Blood Bunny (album art/tracklisting attached). The release is accompanied by an official video for track "Bodybag," which is streaming now on Moriondo's official YouTube channel. Blood Bunny is available now on all streaming platforms via Public Consumption Recording Co./Fueled By Ramen.

In celebration of the record, Chloe Moriondo will embark on a fall headline tour, kicking off September 30th in Columbus, Ohio. The trek will make stops at The Roxy in Los Angeles, CA and New York City's Bowery Ballroom before wrapping up with a home-state performance at El Club in Detroit, MI (tour itinerary attached). General on-sale begins today at 12pm local time. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit www.chloemoriondo.com.

The New York Times crowned the 13-track Blood Bunny a "Critic's Pick," and exclaimed "On the robust and vividly plain-spoken 'Blood Bunny,' Moriondo...is a pop-punk whiz, deftly hopping between musical approaches from spare to lushly produced, and emphasizing intimate, cut-to-the-bone lyrics." The Line of Best Fit hailed the record as Moriondo's "boldest, brightest and most ambitious project to date," while Dork Magazine raved, "It's obvious that [Blood Bunny] is a big deal" in a five-star review. FLOOD Magazine praised the record's "intricate production blending cozy pop and rock riffs" and UPROXX declared, "'Blood Bunny' is a departure from the sound on Moriondo's previous work, employing a full band to create alternative rock songs that sound absolutely massive...with excellent songwriting."

Blood Bunny was heralded by the release of April single "I Eat Boys," a deceptively breezy track inspired by the queer cult classic film Jennifer's Body, twisting an instance of street harassment into a cannibalistic daydream. In addition to "I Eat Boys," the album features previously released singles "Manta Rays," "GIRL ON TV," and "I Want To Be With You," the latter of which was lauded by The New York Times as "acutely observed bedroom pop ... served with a side of arena-emo triumph". Recently labeled one of 2021's Artists To Watch by PEOPLE and NME, Chloe has racked up praise from Billboard, UPROXX, Refinery29, them., E!, and more. The artist has also become a sought-after collaborator, recently appearing as a featured artist on tracks with Frances Forever, mxmtoon and Ricky Montgomery.

At age eighteen, Chloe Moriondo professes to be an "internet kid," yet she tackles overwhelming infatuation, listless daydreams, and first love with keen empathy that's unsearchable online. With her relatable, confessional lyrics and idiosyncratic humor, the singer-songwriter has built a devoted fanbase of millions, sharing her authentic self to create a genuine connection with her listeners.

