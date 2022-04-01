Chloe Lilac Releases New Single 'how does your girlfriend feel about it'

Today, artist and songwriter Chloe Lilac has released a new single titled "how does your girlfriend feel about it." The song is the latest arrival from Chloe's forthcoming new mixtape, due for release April 29. Listen to the song now here. Watch the lyric video here. Showcasing Chloe's gritty take on pop-punk, blending biting vocal runs with soaring earworm melodies set against a backdrop of crunching guitars, the song further defines the latest era of Chloe's artistry as she leads into her next mixtape release.

Speaking on the new single, Chloe notes, "how does your girlfriend feel about it is about when someone i was involved with was dishonest. i wanted to write a silly song about it to shed light on a disappointing situation." Chloe will join Pom Pom Squad as direct support on their forthcoming U.S. / Canada tour, which will kick off April 14.

See full date listing below, including festival performances at So What!? Music Festival and Wonderbus Music + Arts Fest: Thu, Apr 14 // Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall* Fri, Apr 15 // Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle* Sat, Apr 16 // Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory* Mon, Apr 18 // Nashville, TN @ The End* Wed, Apr 20 // New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa* Fri, Apr 22 // Dallas, TX @ Ruins* Sat, Apr 23 // Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar* Sun, Apr 24 // Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room* Tue, Apr 26 // Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad* Wed, Apr 27 // Mesa, AZ @ Underground* Fri, Apr 29 // Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room* Sat, Apr 30 // Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy* Sun, May 1 // San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord* Tue, May 3 // Vancuover, BC @ Hollywood Theatre* Wed, May 4 // Seattle, WA @ Barboza* Thu, May 5 // Portland, OR @ Holocene* Sat, May 7 // Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive* Sun, May 8 // Denver, CO @ Globe Hall* Thu, May 10 // St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam* Wed, May 11 // Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo* Fri, May 13 // Chicago, IL @ Schubas* Mon, May 16 // Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room at Crofoot* Tue, May 17 // Toronto, ON @ The Garrison* Thu, May 19 // Washington, DC @ Songbyrd* Fri, May 20 // Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA* Sat, May 21 // New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom* Sun, May 29 // Arlington, Texas @ So What?! Music Festival Sat, Aug 27 // Columbus, Ohio @ WonderBus Festival * w/Pom Pom Squad

Today's new single follows Chloe's previous release, "last week," the first taste of her upcoming mixtape project. An understated, guitar-driven ode to the complexities of grief and loss, the song has seen critical praise including looks from Dork and Guitar Girl Magazine as well as streaming support on playlists such as Spotify's New Music Friday and Apple Music's New In Alternative.

The upcoming new project will serve as the follow-up to Chloe's widely acclaimed December 2021 mixtape, when i feel better, an exposé defining Chloe Lilac's growth over the past year. The mixtape featured standout singles such as "10 things," a play on the classic '90s rom-com which left outlets like MTV News and EUPHORIA. hungry for more. Single "19" gave listeners a powerful examination of the state of the world as Chloe navigates her own self-examination as a teenager in turbulent times, which was lauded by NPR 'All Songs Considered.' "sick" rounded out the mixtape, a deep-dive into relational toxicity showcasing Chloe's prowess for sharp lyricism.

Through the uncertainty that shadowed much of 2020/21, Chloe Lilac tapped into her DIY roots to self-direct and self-shoot two official videos in her Brooklyn home while in quarantine and has also asserted herself a strong activist for social causes. From taking a stand for LGBTQ rights during Pride Month to joining the fight for racial justice, Chloe has become a beacon of strength and a model for young women and artists. Emotive storytelling has been a running theme of Chloe's career thus far, first sparked by the release of her 2019 debut EP, Manic Pixie Dream, which saw multiple placements on Spotify's 'New Music Friday' as well as coverage from Billboard for her single "High School." Her original-yet-relatable anthems, undercut with an unabashed confidence, continued on her following EP, DOUCHEBAG, released in 2020.

Garnering praise from the likes of The FADER, NYLON, UPROXX, MTV, Refinery29, and PAPER, Chloe has continued to prove her artistry is a force to be reckoned with.