Chase Atlantic Release 'Beauty in Death (Deluxe Edition)'

Chase Atlantic has today released BEAUTY IN DEATH (DELUXE EDITION), the climactic conclusion of a brilliantly chaotic era, incorporating all aspects of Chase Atlantic's ever-evolving sonic abilities.

With reminiscence and reflection on earlier days; songs like "COLD NIGHTS" allow the listener insight to more difficult and deeply lonely times in Chase Atlantic's life. A feeling of being lost in an intense, overly-stimulating new city and lifestyle, with the weight of the world being shouldered almost independently.

To tracks such as "STRANGER THINGS" where Chase recall the reckless, fast-paced years of becoming a product of their surrounding environment.

With time back home in Australia to open up the archives and delve into past sounds; the group was able to comprise nostalgic melodies, percussion, and unique chord progressions similar to the early days spent in Los Angeles curating their now infamous sound.

"There will always be uncertainty; but the commitment and resilience to overcome these obstacles is what makes each song perfectly unparalleled in every conceivable way."

The mood changes drastically, and each track is beautifully chaotic in its very own realm. Yet however they choose to approach their music; they continue to exceed all expectations while staying true to their iconic sound and impeccable sonic value that is Chase Atlantic."

In addition to the new release, Chase Atlantic has today announced their summer North American Headline Tour featuring support from Leah Kate and Xavier Mayne. The six week run kicks off on July 6th in San Francisco, with stops to follow in Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Nashville, and more, see full routing below.

The band looks forward to returning to the stage following last year's nearly sold-out headline tour in support of their album BEAUTY IN DEATH. Artist presale and VIP packages will be on-sale today at 12pm ET, with general on-sale starting this Friday, May 6th at 10am local time.

Listen to the new deluxe album here:

Tour Dates

7/6 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

7/8 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

7/9 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

7/10 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

7/12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

7/13 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

7/15 - St. Paul, MN @ Myth

7/16 - Chicago, IL @ Radius

7/17 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

7/19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

7/20 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

7/22 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

7/23 - Montreal, QC @ Corona

7/26 - Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale

7/27 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

7/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

7/30 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/2 - Washington, DC @ Echostage

8/4 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

8/5 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

8/9 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

8/10 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

8/12 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

8/13 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's

8/14 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion

8/17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

8/19 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

8/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater