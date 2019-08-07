Charming Liars Get Down To BARE BONES With New EP Release

Los Angeles alternative band Charming Liars are continuing their breakout year in 2019 with the release of an acoustic EP, "Bare Bones" and a run of West Coast headlining dates. The band will return to Europe in August for a tour with The Faim and then head back to the states for an extended run as direct support for Angels & Airwaves.



About "Bare Bones" Karnig Manoukian says: "The songwriting process has always been an integral part of our music creation and laying out these songs in this simpler, more organic form allows the song, lyrics and melodies to really shine. This is something that we will definitely continue to do in the future and is something that really excites us. It brings us back to these songs that we lived with for months and allows us to rejuvenate and recreate. We're leading it off with the acoustic version of "Something Dark'."



Karnig continues: "This has been the most exciting year for us with the release of our debut album "Thought, Flesh and Bone" and we had the privilege of playing a lot of shows in Europe with Tokio Hotel - so we really wanted to get back to playing the many cities that we've visited over the years that have treated us so well. Doing this West Coast run allows us to play more songs from the album as well as some of our favorite older songs. It will be the first time we've played some of these songs live in the US. We rarely get the opportunity to play longer sets - so we can't wait!"

The band has previously released a couple of EPs. 2016 saw the release of their single "Soul" which reached number #40 on the Alternative Radio Charts and the video has over 600,000 views on Youtube. They have been endorsed by no less an icon than Sir Elton John, who has played the band's music on his Apple Music "Rocket Hour" show. A cover of Sir Elton's "I'm Still Standing" was released in the spring of 2017 in conjunction with the Grammy organization's MusiCares arm. The band continued to make inroads @ Alternative radio in the fall of 2017 with "Insomnia" and the spring of 2018 with "Like A Drug". The band continued to make inroads @ Alternative radio in the fall of 2017 with "Insomnia" and the spring of 2018 with "Like A Drug". "Something Dark" continued building upon their foundation in September 2018 and is still playing at Alternative radio.

They have built a following with constant touring, and have played across the entire U.S. as well as South America, Mexico, the U.K. and Brazil. Their touring resume includes recent stints with Tokio Hotel, Dorothy and Welshly Arms.

"Bare Bones" EP Track Listing

Listening Link: https://bit.ly/2y9jVnS



1). Like A Drug (Acoustic)

2). Insomnia (Acoustic)

3). Soul (Acoustic)

4). Something Dark (Acoustic)



Charming Liars - US Headline dates:



Thursday, 8/8 - Chop Suey - Seattle, WA

Friday, 8/9 - Alma Mater - Tacoma, WA

Saturday, 8/10 - Emerald of Siam - Richland, WA

Wednesday, 8/14 - Lost Lake Lounge - Denver, CO

Friday, 8/16 - Hodi's Half Note - Fort Collins, CO

Saturday, 8/17 - Oskar Blues Basement - Colorado Springs, CO



The Faim - EU Support

August 19th - Aschaffenburg, DE (Colos-Saal)

August 20th - Amsterdam, NL (Melkweg)

August 21st - Antwerp, AN (Den Eglantier)

August 27th - Dublin, IR (The Academy)

August 28th - Belfast, UK (Oh Yeah Music Centre)

August 29th - Edinburgh, UK (Sneaky Petes)

August 30th - Liverpool, UK (Arts Club)

August 31st - Sheffield, UK (Corporation)

September 1st - Norwich, UK (Epic Studios)



Angeles & Airwaves - US Support

September 4th - Tempe, AZ (Marquee Theatre)

September 6th - Austin, TX (Emo's)

September 7th - Dallas, TX (House of Blues)

September 9th - Atlanta, GA (The Masquerade)

September 10th - Orlando, FL (House of Blues)

September 11th - Charlotte, NC (The Fillmore)

September 13th - Silver Spring, MD (The Fillmore)

September 14th - Philadelphia, PA (The Fillmore)

September 15th - Boston, MA (Paradise Rock Club)

September 17th - New York, NY (PlayStation Theater)

September 18th - Cleveland, OH (House of Blues)

September 20th - Detroit, MI (The Fillmore)

September 21st - Chicago, IL (House of Blues)

September 22nd - St. Louis, MO (The Pageant)

September 24th - Denver, CO (Fillmore Auditorium)

September 25th - Salt Lake City, UT (The Union)

September 27th - Seattle, WA (Showbox SoDo)

September 28th - Portland, OR (Roseland Theater)

September 30th - San Francisco, CA (The Warfield)

October 1st - Los Angeles, CA (The Belasco)

October 2nd - Anaheim, CA (House of Blues)

October 4th - Las Vegas, NV (House of Blues)

October 5th - San Diego, CA (House of Blues)

October 6th - San Diego, CA (House of Blues)

October 8th - Anaheim , CA (House of Blues)

October 9th - Los Angeles, CA (The Belasco)

October 28th - University of Arizona - Tucson, AZ

Dec. 1st - Viper Room - Hollywood, CA

Dec 6th - Ash Street Saloon - Portland, OR

Dec. 7th - Sunset Tavern - Seattle, WA

Dec. 8th - The Big Dipper - Spokane, WA

Dec. 10th - Pub Rock - Scottsdale, AZ

Dec. 13th - Moon Room - Denver, CO





