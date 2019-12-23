Charleene Closshey Debuts 'Ave Maria' on Fox and Friends Christmas Day

If you are looking for a moment of peace and meaning in this holiday season, please consider this new recording and video of "Ave Maria" by Charleene Closshey and the Sofia Boys Choir. You can see and watch below.

Charleene Closshey made her national TV debut on Fox and Friends on Monday, December 23rd singing her hit single "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day" from her holiday album Christmas Time is Here. She has been invited by Fox and Friends to debut "Ave Maria" on Christmas morning.

This simple prayer "Rejoice, Mary" has been interpreted many times. Produced by six-time Grammy winner Brent Maher, Charleene recorded the classic hymn with the Boys Choir of Sofia, Bulgaria.

Charleene Closshey has a diverse career in music, stage and film. She made her Broadway debut in Once and more recently broke onto the big screen in No Postage Necessary and An Evergreen Christmas. Charleene is slated to release her next album Only Love Remains in 2020.

Listen to "Ave Maria" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories