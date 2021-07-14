Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cavalli Don Paints a Clear Picture, Taking Music to a New Level

With fan favorites such as 'Doubt Me', 'Country' & 'Fell In Love' his popularity has spread like a wildfire in a very short space.

Jul. 14, 2021  

Cavalli Don is a British-born rapper, singer, real estate entrepreneur, and amateur kickboxer. He specializes in melodic rap/trap music and creates very catchy choruses. Cavalli Don paints a clear picture taking you on a story with each breath he puts on a track. He is a very versatile artist who is always aiming to improve and master his craft. After shutting down an open mic performance hosted by Coast 2 Coast Events, which happened to be his first public performance; the rap powerhouse, who draws influences from Future, Young Thug, Quavo, and other top performers knew music was his calling.

Cavalli Don has dazzled fans with his melodic and easy-to-the-ear flows, catchy hooks, and jaw-dropping metaphors since he arrived on the scene. His artistic approach to painting relatable pictures and scenarios of growing up in a challenging environment, then the triumph of outgrowing that environment has captured the ears of many consumers.


With fan favorites such as 'Doubt Me', 'Country' & 'Fell In Love' his popularity has spread like a wildfire in a very short space. It wasn't until 2020 that Cavalli Don dedicated himself to becoming a professional musician and with colossal talent like his, it is just a matter of time until his popularity breaches new heights.


