Cautious Clay Releases New Single 'Roots'

Lauded singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Cautious Clay (AKA Josh Karpeh) has released his third single, "Roots," off his highly anticipated debut album. Cautious, who has collaborated with Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, John Legend and John Mayer, previously released three EP's; TABLE OF CONTEXT, RESONANCE and his debut, BLOOD TYPE, which included his breakout song "Cold War," which received accolades from Time, NPR, The New York Times, Complex and The New Yorker.

Cautious Clay's newest single, "Roots," is available everywhere today. This comes well timed after featuring in Spotify's Stream On event this week. On Apple Music, Cautious Clay will be the face of Global flagship playlist New Music Daily, accompanied by the front cover of its leading Gen Z playlist Superbloom, in tandem with an exclusive conversation with their very own Zane Lowe.

"Roots' is about having an established history with someone and coming to the often-difficult realization that things ultimately will not last because of elements in the relationship that are toxic," shares Cautious. "I tried to make that sentiment known in the first verse, 'from atoms up to comets, life is never promised, you could make me wanna lie and be dishonest'. It's about wanting to put yourself out there and be emotionally vulnerable to a fault, however ultimately knowing what's best is for both people to separate and move on."

"Roots" follows the release of "Dying in the Subtlety" and "Agreeable," his first two singles off the album. During the pandemic, Cautious Clay also participated in the collaborative single "Cheesin" with Remi Wolf, Still Woozy, Sophie Meiers, Claud, Melanie Faye and HXNS to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Just prior, he released "Reaching (ft. Alex Isley)," which was featured within the Season 4 premiere of Issa Rae's "Insecure." The "Insecure" soundtrack, which included "Reaching," was nominated for an NAACP Award for Outstanding Soundtrack / Compilation Album this year.

Taking time for select acting work, Cautious Clay is currently in production on the second season of the critically acclaimed Forest Whitaker drama, "The Godfather of Harlem." Cautious will reprise his role from the first season and create original recordings of Jazz songs from the period for use in the show.

Music by Cautious Clay combines R&B, hip-hop and experimental indie with bold, honest, and soulful vocals; a voice The New Yorker says, "seems to emote and connect without effort; it burrows warmly into acoustic guitar melodies and floats atop more maximalist backdrops."

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Cautious Clay currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.

Photo Credit: Leeor Wild