The remaining four LP songs consist of two originals and two covers.

Carly Tefft Announces Upcoming Releases Of Second Half Of LP Project "Songs After Dark"

NASHVILLE, TN | 11/12/2020 - Singer-songwriter Carly Tefft has announced the upcoming release of the second half of her new acoustic LP, "Songs After Dark". The remaining four LP songs, consisting of two originals and two covers, will be released in two sets of two songs each on 11/20 and 12/11. The project was lead in by four songs in October, all accompanied by their own music videos. Stripped back and raw, "Songs After Dark" places a strong emphasis on story telling, Carly's songwriting forte. With elements of both country and pop, the second half of "Songs After Dark" finds Carly at her core. About "Songs After Dark" Carly states:

"For the "Songs Past Dark" Acoustic EP Project, I want to create an experience for the listener where both my original song & cover song I choose touch on the same theme. Even more so, the listener will get a peek into my influences, which come from a wide variety of genres, which are apparent in my own writing."

Mix the vivid story-telling ability of a Nashville songwriter with the passion of a New England sports fan and the energy of an engaging performer and you've got singer-songwriter Carly Tefft. Originally from Cape Cod, MA, the 2015 Berklee College of Music grad's influences range from Keith Urban, Carly Simon, Ed Sheeran and Julia Michaels; making Tefft's sound multi-genre. Carolyn Kruse of Boston's "Country 102.5" puts it this way: "When she opens her mouth to sing, her lyrics draw you in and her power knocks you out. When she riffs, jaws drop. Carly Tefft and her red-headed moxie are a force... here to stay." Since calling Music City her home for the past 5 years, she has played the city's famed Bluebird Cafe, The Listening Room, Whiskey Jam and opened for artists such as Justin Moore, Chase Rice, Jimmie Allen and Devin Dawson. Ty Bentli, host of Ty Bentli show on Apple Music, says Carly has "an incredible, unique tone and timber to [her] voice that is immediately identifiable", which is easy to hear when you listen to her singles "When" and "Better off at a Bar." If her honest lyrics, full voice and rhythmic guitar skills don't grab your attention, her red hair just might.

CONNECT WITH CARLY TEFFT:

IG: www.instagram.com/carlytefft

TWITTER: www.twitter.com/carlytefft

FB: www.facebook.com/carlytefft

YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/Catt828

WEBSITE: www.carlytefft.com

