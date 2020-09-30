Camille Harris Releases New Single 'Anyway' This Month

The song is set to release on October 23rd, 2020,

Brooklyn-based jazz singer Camille Harris's delicate new single "Anyway", about continuing to love through life's most painful moments, is set to release on October 23rd, 2020, available wherever music is sold or streamed. Camille was inspired to write "Anyway" about a dear friend who dedicated her life to lifting up those around her despite facing many challenges in life (including a 9 year cancer battle).

"Anyway" is not the typical Pollyanna song with a message that tells listeners to "just smile and everything will be okay." Its message comes from a deeper place of loss. Camille's friend showed her that by trusting in those around you, sharing your vulnerability becomes an act of love. Vulnerability is a sign of strength through which you can actively choose, not necessarily to be happy, but to love through the pain. As the song says, "Just keep on loving anyway." Camille

Harris wrote "Anyway" in 2016 right after she released her modern jazz EP Where I Go, but it wasn't until the covid-19 shutdown that Camille came back to it. With the message of the song ringing so true during this difficult and unprecedented year, Camille decided it was time.

Her friends Tamir Shmerling, Eitan Kenner, Diego Ramierez, and Maria Triana, all collaborated on the song from their respective apartments in New York City and the Netherlands, making this a product of a truly socially distant collaboration. After being sick with Coronavirus for 16 days, Camille is grateful that her time with the virus didn't last much longer. Knowing how isolating this year has felt, Camille wanted to put out something that fosters a sense of togetherness through the struggle. In addition to "Anyway", Camille hosted free weekly "Shelter in Place" concerts for her family and friends from around the world from April to June. She took song requests and used the suggestions from the audience to create different themes each week. These concerts became an intimate and special experience with viewers from all of the world, including Australia, Israel, Ethiopia, Sweden, England, Mexico, and from 10 different states in the US.

"Anyway" will be released on music platforms on October 23, 2020. Credits:Written by: Camille HarrisProduced by: Camille Harris and Tamir Shmerling Mixed and Edited by: Eitan KennerMastered by: Maria TrianaVocals: Camille HarrisStrings, Bass, Guitar, Keys:

Camille Harris is a musician, comedian, published playwright, and composer, born and raised in Boulder, Colorado and based in Brooklyn. Holding a BFA in Musical Theater from Boston's Emerson College, she teaches music theory, musical theater, piano, and voice. Her compositions have been featured on projects and commercials for clients such as Nickelodeon, Adobe, Merrill Lynch, and more. An expert sight-singer, she has sight-read new music at The New Dramatists and The Center for Ballet and the Arts at NYU and has performed in new works at The Whitney Museum, The Dramatists Guild Foundation, and Walkerspace TriBeCa among others. The recipient of a DailyMotion MotionMakers Fund grant that funded the music video for her popular song "The Monster Under My Bed," Camille was also featured in the DailyMotion showcase at SXSW 2014 and performed at CMJ 2014. Camille's one-woman show, Camille! Young! Silly!, has played many venues throughout the New York City area and was performed at Ars Nova Theater's ANT FEST. Her song "Baby on the Subway" was part of IFC/College Humor's "Comedy Music Hall of Fame" in 2015. Camille has been a performer with the Brooklyn Public Library's "Stomp Clap and Sing" program for five years and has enjoyed three residencies at the Park Slope Branch for the Jack & Friends program. Her musical, Muffin Man, ran in the 2009 New York International Fringe Festival and was selected for the FringeNYC Encore Series. Muffin Man is available for licensing by Samuel French Inc. and has been performed by high schools around the country. A "silly jazz" singer and pianist, Camille has previously released five albums: Baby on the Subway, Where I Go, Silly Jazz, Beneath the Moon, and Three Loves: The Acoustic Session (available on all streaming services).

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You