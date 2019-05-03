Cage The Elephant and Beck Share Music Video For 'Night Running'

Last week, Cage The Elephant released their fifth studio album, Social Cues, on RCA Records. Fans can purchase the album HERE. Featured on the record is a song with Beck, entitled "Night Running," and today they debut its music videodirected by Jennifer Juniper Stratford. "For 'Night Running,' I wanted to create a realm where a super computer that hosts a simulation program creates a series artificial worlds," said Stratford. "While Beck would appear to live within the software as a master control, Matt would be transported to different worlds and new identities leaving him to question what is real."

Watch the video below!

You'll also be able to catch the two artists performing this summer when they co-headline their "The Night Running Tour" in North America. Spoon will open all dates as a special guest with additional support from Starcrawler, Sunflower Bean andWild Belle in select cities. Full dates below. Tickets are on sale now atLiveNation.com. Beck and Cage The Elephant have partnered up with PLUS1 and $1 from every ticket sold will be donated back into each city they are playing in, supporting local food security initiatives as they work towards ending hunger in their communities. This weekend, Cage The Elephant will headline Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.

Cage The Elephant's single, "Ready To Let Go," hit #1 at Alternative Radio in both the US and Canada, marking the band's 8th Alternative #1. The song immediately found its footing, scoring the band its best airplay chart debut in its near-decade career. Cage The Elephant has achieved more #1s at the format than any band this decade.

Social Cues was produced by John Hill (Santigold, Florence + The Machine, Portugal. The Man, tUnE-yArDs), recorded at Battle Tapes Recording, Blackbird Studio and Sound Emporium in Nashville and The Village Recording Studio in Los Angeles, and mixed by Tom Elmhirst and mastered by Randy Merrill in New York City.

Deeply inspired by punk music, brothers Matt and Brad Shultz began playing music in high-school with fellow students Jared Champion and Daniel Tichenor. Shortly after forming the band, they made the bold move to London to begin their career. Their self-titled debut album gained them international attention, catapulting them up the Billboard Alternative and Rock charts and achieving RIAA Platinum certification. Cage the Elephant has released three additional studio albums - 2011's Thank You, Happy Birthday, the Gold-certified Melophobia and the GRAMMY'-winning Tell Me I'm Pretty. At radio, Cage The Elephant holds the record for the most #1 Alternative songs of any artist this decade. Cage The Elephant have had 7 Billboard #1 singles with 11 singles landing in the Billboard Top 10 and digitally have a combined 1.5 billion streams worldwide. Their most recent release was their expansive live album,Unpeeled, which found the band performing stripped down and backed by a string quartet and a choir. Based in Nashville, Cage The Elephant is vocalist Matt Shultz, rhythm guitarist Brad Shultz, drummer Jared Champion, bassist Daniel Tichenor, lead guitarist Nick Bockrath and keyboardist Matthan Minster.

Tour Dates:

May 4 - Atlanta, GA at Shaky Knees Music Festival

July 11 - Ridgefield, WA at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*^

July 13 - George, WA at The Gorge*^

July 16 - Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheater*^

July 17 - Irvine, CA at Five Point Amphitheater*^

July 19 - Las Vegas, NV at Park Theater*^

July 20 - Chula Vista,CA at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*^

July 21 - Phoenix, AZ at Ak-Chin Pavilion*^

July 23 - Denver, CO at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater*^

July 26 - Austin, TX at Austin 360 Amphitheater*#

July 27 - Dallas, TX at The Dos Equis Pavilion*#

July 28 - Houston, TX at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*#

July 30 - St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*#

July 31 - Chicago, IL at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*#

August 2 - Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center*#

August 3 - Detroit, MI at DTE Energy Music Theater*#

August 4 - Indianapolis, IN at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center*#

August 11 - Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage*&

August 12 - Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center*&

August 13 - Darien Center, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater*&

August 15 - Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center*&

August 16 - Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire*&

August 17 - New York, NY at Forest Hill Stadium*

August 20 - Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center*&

August 21 - Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion*&

August 22 - Columbia, MD at Merriweather Post Pavilion*&

August 24 - Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park*&

August 25 - Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion*&

August 27 - Birmingham, AL at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*&

August 29 - Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*&

August 30 - West Palm Beach, FL at Coral Sky Amphitheatre*&

* co-headlining with Beck, with special guest Spoon

^ with Starcrawler

# with Wild Belle

& with Sunflower Bean

Photo credit: Citizen Kane Wayne





