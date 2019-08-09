CRX Tease Forthcoming Album With New Track 'Get Close' Out Today

As CRX gear up for their sophomore album release of Peek on August 23, the Los Angeles based, Nick Valensi fronted five-piece have released another new track today titled 'Get Close.' The song follows previous releases from Peek, including the hypnotic Bowie-esque 'We're All Alone' and infectious 'Falling,' and comes just weeks before Peek sees its global release on all digital platforms on August 23. Pre-order Peek HERE.



Listen to 'Get Close' HERE.



Following the release of Peek, CRX will be returning to the stage and will be performing new material live at New York City's Mercury Lounge on September 6 [TICKETS] and in Los Angeles at The Echo on September 13 [TICKETS]. For more information go to www.crxmusic.com



CRX was formed in 2016 by The Strokes' lead-guitarist and founding member Nick Valensi who is now joined by Darian Zahedi [guitar, backing vocals], Jon Safley [bass, backing vocals], Ralph Alexander [drums] and Brad Oberhofer [keyboardist]. Following a critically acclaimed Josh Homme-produced debut album New Skin and sold-out North American and European tours, Nick headed back in the studio with his new bandmates and started to work on Peek.



Drawing on a mutual obsession with everything from Remaining Light by Talking Heads and Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps) by David Bowie, the boys unlocked a new level of chemistry in the studio. "The recording was very different, because we made a big deal of tracking it as live as possible," Darian continues. "We also let go and embraced some of these really cool influences that took us into the stratosphere. It was a combination of writing for over a year, getting out of our heads, and knowing what we wanted to sound like." "The influence of Darian and Jon was prevalent in the recording and arrangement," adds Nick. "I was more controlling on the first record. This is everybody in a room."



Be sure to catch CRX live this fall in New York City and Los Angeles.

For tickets and more information, go to: https://www.crxmusic.com



Peek drops August 23 - PRE-ORDER NOW

LIVE DATES

09/06 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY - TICKETS

09/13 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA - TICKETS





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You