CONVERSATIONS ABOUT JAZZ Explores Music Of Iconic Album 'The Young Lions' August 6

Join Conversations about Jazz & Other Distractions hosted by former jazz radio host and founder of Notorious Jazz, Carl Anthony. Every other Thursday, Carl takes audiences on a unique journey through the world of jazz music with artist talks, workshops, and listening sessions.

On August 6 Conversations about Jazz revisits the iconic album, The Young Lions, recorded in 1960 and featuring incredibly talented - yet largely unknown at the time - musicians including Lee Morgan, Wayne Shorter, and Bobby Timmons. For this program, Carl will be joined by trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Eric Reed and trumpeter Marcus Printup. They will discuss their journey in jazz, beginning with the moment Wynton Marsalis recruited them as young men to perform in the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. It was through this relationship that they also became Young Lions.

This program is for the jazz novice and jazz head alike. It's FREE, but you must register. To register click HERE.

Hammonds House Museum is generously supported by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Fulton County Arts and Culture, the City of Atlanta Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, AT&T and WarnerMedia.

Hammonds House Museum's mission is to celebrate and share the cultural diversity and important legacy of artists of African descent. The museum is the former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and a passionate arts patron. A 501(c)3 organization which opened in 1988, Hammonds House Museum boasts a permanent collection of more than 450 works including art by Romare Bearden, Robert S. Duncanson, Benny Andrews, Elizabeth Catlett, Jacob Lawrence, Hale Woodruff, Amalia Amaki, Radcliffe Bailey and Kojo Griffin. In addition to featuring art from their collection, the museum offers new exhibitions, artist talks, workshops, concerts, poetry readings, arts education programs, and other cultural events throughout the year.

Located in a beautiful Victorian home in Atlanta's historic West End, Hammonds House Museum is a cultural treasure and a unique venue. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to observe CDC guidelines, but look forward to welcoming in-person visitors soon! For more information about upcoming virtual events, and to see how you can support their mission, visit their website: hammondshouse.org.

