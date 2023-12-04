'CMA Country Christmas' Song List Revealed With Amy Grant & Trisha Yearwood

“CMA Country Christmas” is airing THURSDAY, DEC. 14 (8:00-9:02 p.m. EST), on ABC and next day on Hulu and Disney+.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Get ready to deck the halls with “CMA Country Christmas” airing THURSDAY, DEC. 14 (8:00-9:02 p.m. EST), on ABC and next day on Hulu and Disney+. The 14th annual Christmas special blends holiday favorites with several original songs and invites viewers to sit back, relax and celebrate the joys of the season.

Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood co-host and perform “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and are accompanied by Lindsey Stirling for “Joy to the World” during the festive event.

Grant also takes the stage to perform “Grown Up Christmas List,” and Yearwood performs “O Holy Night” with Stirling. In addition to the night’s hosts, the lineup includes Jordan Davis (“O Come All Ye Faithful”), Lady A (“What Christmas Means to Me”), Ashley McBryde with Stirling (“You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”), Jon Pardi (“Beer for Santa”), The War And Treaty (“Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”), and Zach Williams with Lainey Wilson (“Go Tell It On The Mountain”).

“CMA Country Christmas” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer. Milton Sneed is the director, and Jon Macks is the writer.

CMA partnered with Balsam Hill, who provided their beautifully realistic artificial Christmas trees and holiday décor to decorate the “CMA Country Christmas” stage again this year. Product information about what is seen onstage can be found here.

About “CMA Country Christmas” 

Starting in 2010, “CMA Country Christmas” rings in the holiday season annually with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances. The event is filmed in Nashville and airs each holiday season on ABC. ABC is the network home to the CMA Awards and CMA’s summer concert TV special “CMA Fest.”



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.

