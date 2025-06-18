Burna Boy to Embark on 'No Sign Of Weakness Tour' Later This Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY® Award-winning global icon Burna Boy will celebrate his eagerly awaited eighth studio album, No Sign Of Weakness, with an epic North American headline tour. The No Sign Of Weakness Tour gets underway on November 12 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado – making Burna Boy the first Nigerian artist to ever headline the iconic venue.

The 16-city tour will make stops in Seattle, WA; Inglewood, CA; Houston, TX; Chicago, IL; Washington, DC; Atlanta, GA and more before wrapping up a two night-stint in Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena on December 17 and 18. The tour will feature Burna Boy performing on a 360-degree stage in the middle of the floor which will allow fans to experience his live performance in an exhilarating way.

No Sign Of Weakness will be released on July 11 via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records – pre-order here. Burna Boy recently revealed the thought-provoking official album artwork here. Once again showcasing his larger-than-life charisma and unmistakable fusion of global influences with melodic pop sensibility, the highly anticipated collection includes the scintillating new single “TaTaTa” featuring Travis Scott, the romantic, reggae-favored “Sweet Love,” the anthemic “Update,” and the triumphant fan-favorite, “Bundle By Bundle.”

Artist Presale Signup is open now and continues through Sunday, June 22 at 11:59pm ET. Artist Presales and VIP Packages will be available Tuesday, June 24 from 10am local until 10pm local time. Register here. General onsale starts Friday, June 27 at 10am local.

BURNA BOY NO SIGN OF WEAKNESS TOUR

Wed Nov 12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Sun Nov 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tues Nov 18 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Wed Nov 19 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

Sat Nov 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Nov 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 28 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Mon Dec 01 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Dec 03 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Dec 05 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Dec 06 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Mon Dec 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Dec 10 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Fri Dec 12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Mon Dec 15 – Montréal, QC – Bell Centre

Wed Dec 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Dec 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

*show will not feature 360-degree stage design

ABOUT BURNA BOY

GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Burna Boy is among the most significant and groundbreaking African artists in music history, a landmark cultural figure hailed worldwide for his trademark union of Afrobeats, pop, R&B, hip-hop, reggae, and an all-encompassing range of other musical approaches. The first African artist to have two albums earn over 1B streams on Spotify, Burna Boy has released seven studio albums and has racked up a truly extraordinary list of accomplishments and accolades, including 11 total GRAMMY® Award nominations, 4 BET Awards for “Best International Act” (the first African artist to win the award three consecutive times), a 2023 Billboard Music Award for “Top Afrobeats Artist,” and countless nominations spanning nods for American Music Awards, Brit Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, BET Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, MOBO Awards, and many more.

Burna Boy is known around the globe for his explosive, show-stopping live performances, including countless sold-out shows and milestone festival appearances. Now, with the imminent release of his eighth studio album No Sign Of Weakness, Burna Boy shows no signs of stopping his truly titanic rise to the forefront of the world stage as this generation’s leading ambassador for African music in the 21st century.

Photo credit: Shot By Nee

Comments