Bryan Ferry Announces 'Mamouna' 2023 Deluxe Reissue; Previously Unreleased Album 'Horoscope' & 'Mamouna Sketches'

BMG announces the latest instalment in Bryan Ferry's career-spanning reissue collection. On 17th November Bryan's ninth solo studio album ‘Mamouna' will be reissued for the first time since its initial release in 1994. Available in a deluxe expanded edition, the release celebrates the 30th anniversary of a unique chapter in Bryan Ferry's solo catalogue, and will also feature a second, previously unreleased studio album titled ‘Horoscope'.

The gatefold 2LP edition includes the ‘Mamouna' and ‘Horoscope' albums, both mastered by Bob Ludwig, while the 3CD deluxe edition features an additional disc, ‘Sketches', including 10 tracks of rarities and outtakes chronicling the genesis of Ferry's songwriting for the ‘Mamouna' project, mastered at Metropolis Studios by John Davis.

The announcement coincides with the 50th anniversary of Bryan Ferry's solo career which started in 1973 with the album ‘These Foolish Things'. The news closely follows last year's Roxy Music arena tour of North America and the UK, widely acclaimed by critics and fans for their stunning live performances of some of the most cherished and celebrated songs in popular music.

Originally released in 1994, ‘Mamouna' ended a seven-year gap in new material from Ferry. The ‘Mamouna' album story begins after he completed his 1988 /1989 world tour, following the success of 1987 album ‘Bête Noire'. In 1989 he started working on a collection of new songs under the project title ‘Horoscope'. The work was suspended in 1992 whilst he worked on an album of cover songs, ‘Taxi', released in 1993.

Bryan returned to the ‘Horoscope' project in 1994, adding some more songs, with the new album title ‘Mamouna'. The album featured in Rolling Stone Magazine's best albums of the year, described as "dense richly textured art", and "wonderfully dark, seductive" by Entertainment Weekly. Bryan toured for the first time in six years to promote the album across Europe, the USA, Australia, Japan and South America.

Now available to hear for the first time, ‘Horoscope' tracks the journey of ‘Mamouna'. The 2023 release features eight songs, including a 10 minute version of Roxy Music's ‘Mother Of Pearl', which also celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

‘Sketches' features early versions of the songs, including solo keyboard performances by Ferry offering a unique glimpse into the workings of one of the most influential and successful songwriters and performers of all time.

The album features performances from musical collaborators from across Ferry's career including Roxy Music members Phil Manzanera and Brian Eno (the song ‘Wildcat Days' marking Bryan Ferry and Brian Eno's first ever co-write), Maceo Parker, Carleen Anderson, Steve Ferrone, David Williams, Nile Rodgers and more. Full credits are detailed below.

The release is available on x2LP 180g heavyweight vinyl, half-speed cut at Abbey Road Studios, London, and on x3 CD. Pre-order here.

‘Mamouna' 2023 Deluxe Reissue x3 CD Track Listing:

Disc 1 – ‘Mamouna'

Don't Want to Know N.Y.C. Your Painted Smile Mamouna The Only Face The 39 Steps Which Way to Turn Wildcat Days Gemini Moon Chain Reaction

Disc 2 – ‘Horoscope'

Where Do We Go from Here The Only Face (Horoscope Version) Desdemona S&M Loop De Li Gemini Moon (Horoscope Version) Raga Mother of Pearl

Disc 3 – ‘Sketches'

Mamouna (Instrumental Edit '89/'94) Your Painted Smile (Instrumental – First Draft '89) Your Painted Smile (With Guide Vocal) (Later Version '89) Your Painted Smile (Piano and Vocal '93) NYC/Desdemona (Instrumental '91) Robot (Instrumental) [first Draft '89] The Only Face (Instrumental) (First Draft '89) The Only Face (Piano and Vocal '93) Loop De Li (Instrumental) (first Draft '89) Horoscope Strings (Instrumental '90)