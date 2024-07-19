Brooke Moriber Drops Evocative New Single 'So Do I'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Current Country music sensation Brooke Moriber has released new single “So Do I." Written by Brooke Moriber, with Jessica Cayne and Karen Kosowski, “So Do I” is a song about admitting your regrets in ending a relationship and hoping that the one you lost feels as lost without you as you do without them.

“So Do I” was produced by Karen Kosowski, Mixed by Craig Alvin and Mastered by Greg Calbi. The record was Engineered by David Kalmusky at Addiction Sound Studios (Nashville TN) and by Karen Kosowski at The Holodeck South (Nashville TN) featuring musicians Sol Littlefield on electric guitars, Marc Rogers - Electric Bass & Synth Bass, Justin Schipper - Steel, Chad Cromwell - Drums and Nathan Chapman on Acoustic Guitar, Resonator Guitar + Banjo.

Brooke also recently launched "Nashville in New York", a series of Nashville style songwriters' rounds sponsored by Music Choice Network bringing some of country music's top talents to her hometown New York City. On Saturday July 20th “Nashville in New York (NINY)” returns to the legendary The Bitter End on Bleecker Street in NYC for the fourth installment of the new bi-monthly series. Brooke will, as always, host and perform at the intimate acoustic storytellers style performance event, this time celebrating the Women Of Country alongside acclaimed songwriters Callista Clark, Emily Shackelton, Averie Bielski and Claire Wyndham with special guest M.C. Kelly Ford. Presented by Music Choice and sponsored in part by KICKER Performance Audio, Suerte Tequila and Taylor Guitars. Get Tickets here.

Previous NINY shows have showcased the talents of Victoria Banks, Phil Barton, Jeff Cohen, Kara DioGuardi, Ian Flanigan, Randall Fowler, Toby Lightman, Jon Stone and members of the 615 Collective (which includes tunesmiths Sarah Darling, Aaron Goodvin, Michael Logen and Nicole Witt).

Brooke Moriber is a singer/songwriter who has paved an unconventional path for herself in Country music. After getting her start at a young age professionally performing on Broadway, Brooke turned to songwriting as a teenager to cope with losing her eyesight to a rare eye disease. When the disease went into remission after a difficult four years, Brooke began traveling to Nashville to tell her own stories. Praised for her “clarion voice” (Associated press), she went on to release her first single “Cry Like A Girl” independently and later signed with Nashville’s Reviver Records.

Brooke's music has been featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday Country (Little Bit of You, Half A Heart, Down to Nothing) and Country Christmas playlists (All I Want for Christmas is You), Sirius XM's Velvet, CMT online, Music Choice Network and the Music Row Country Breakout radio chart. Hailed as a "stellar songwriter and a powerhouse vocalist" (Country Swag) and a "force to be reckoned with in Country music" (Celeb Secrets Country).

Comments