Broadway's Zachary James Releases Newest Double-Length Recording INTERGALACTIC

Multi-hyphenate musician and actor Zachary James, known for his work on Broadway, opera, TV, film, and more, releases his most personal recording yet this December with INTERGALACTIC, a cover album fantasia. The project adds yet another dimension to the incredibly diverse GRAMMY-winning artist's talents, adding the titles of producer, arranger, composer, and pianist to the ever evolving list. INTERGALACTIC drops December 7 anywhere music is streamed.

"I see INTERGALACTIC as my public 'coming out' as a music creator on all fronts-performer, writer, arranger, and producer," notes James. "My musical beginnings started when I was a competition-level child pianist back in Florida. I studied classical and jazz piano and percussion in college while pursuing theatre and voice studies. All of these years later, after an incredible career on stages across the world, it was important to go back to my roots with this album, which celebrates some of my favorite songs and musical collaborators."

Never one to shy away from a challenge, or a wide span of genres, James' newest double-length recording features original cover songs arranged and performed by James himself, along with an array of special collaborative guests. Listeners will recognize James' otherworldly reimaginings of Madonna's "Hung Up," Miley Cyrus' "Slide Away," Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love," Drake's "Fake Love" Mariah Carey's "Cry," RuPaul's "Blessed," Justin Bieber's "Yummy," Mika's "Happy Ending," Lil Nas X's "Am I Dreaming," David Guetta's "When Love Takes Over," Carly Rae Jepsen's "Roses," Hailee Steinfeld's "Starving," Finneas' "The 90s," Ashley Park's "Mon Soleil" from Emily in Paris, and more.

The album ends with a James' original, "Here I Come" featuring American rapper King Marino and German multi brass instrumentalist Artem Koryapin. Other featured artists include operatic soprano Megan Nielson, guitarist Frederick Poholek, Italian accordionist Mario D'Amario, French rapper Mondamoiseau, Moroccan guitarist Amine Naami, Mexican ukuleleist Eduardo Espin, Serbian bassist Miladin Stojković Filipino vocal percussionist, Yuri De Guzman, Taiwanese pianist Yi-Chen Jane Lin, and Nigerian pianist Philip Isah. The album was recorded in a variety of cities, including New York, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Omaha, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

James, a 2022 Grammy Award winner for Philip Glass' Akhnaten at the Metropolitan Opera, was named BroadwayWorld's "Vocalist of the Decade,"Classical Post's "Most Innovative Artist," and Verismo Magazine's Breakout Artist of the Year. He is among Opera Wire's "30 Most Influential LGBTQ+ Artists." In addition to his numerous opera appearances at major world opera houses such as the Metropolitan Opera, Teatro Real in Madrid, LA Opera, and English National Opera, James created the role of Lurch in The Addams Family on Broadway and appeared in the Tony Award-winning revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center. On screen, James has appeared on HBO's Succession, Law & Order: Organized Crime, The Blacklist, Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, and Murphy Brown.

His previous albums received wide critical acclaim, including Call Out (a visual collection of works composed by female composers), Zachary James On Broadway, Exordium, Impossible Dream, and Wonder & Joy. Full discography can be found here.