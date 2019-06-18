British Punk Legends UK SUBS Bring Out Volume 2 Of Their Covers Project SUBVERSIONS

Following up last year's very well-received Subversions, the UK Subs first ever covers album, Charlie Harper, Alvin Gibbs, Jamie Oliver, and Steve Straughan return for another killer installment that puts the Subs' unique spin on a dozen rock classics! Set to be released on June 28, the album, Subversions II, includes brilliant reworkings of well-known songs by a wide swath of classic rock, psychedelic and proto-punk bands like Led Zeppelin, Velvet Underground, The Stooges, The Equals, The Who, Queen and more.

Subversions II will be available on CD in a limited edition digipak (only 1,000 made) as well as on vinyl in your choice of either BLUE or WHITE vinyl.



Also, be sure to catch the Subs performing live at select venues across the UK in November/December!

Subversions II AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE JUNE 28!

12. 1. Diversion (The Equals)2. White Light, White Heat (The Velvet Underground)3. Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin)4. One More Time (Joe Jackson)5. Season Of The Witch (Donovan)6. Search And Destroy (The Stooges)7. This Is Rock N' Roll (The Kids)8. My Generation (The Who)9. You Wreck Me (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers)10. Rockin' In The Free World (Neil Young)11. We Will Rock You (Queen)12. The Last Time (The Rolling Stones)





