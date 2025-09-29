 tracker
Brit Floyd Sets 2026 'The Moon, The Wall And Beyond' World Tour

Launching February 9 in Canada, the 2026 shows will feature highlights from The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall.

By: Sep. 29, 2025
Brit Floyd Sets 2026 'The Moon, The Wall And Beyond' World Tour Image
As Brit Floyd continues their Wish You Were Here 50 Tour world tour through October 30, the group has announced that they will bring their theatrical concert experience back on the road in 2026. 

Next year’s “The Moon, The Wall and Beyond” world tour will honor Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall albums, with a new show. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 3; click HERE for more information. See the initial tour dates below.

Launching February 9 in Canada, the 2026 shows will feature highlights from The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, including such timeless classics as “Time,” “Money,” “Comfortably Numb,” and “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2.” Audiences can also expect a selection of fan favorites from Pink Floyd’s discography, including tracks from Wish You Were Here to Animals and many more.

Brit Floyd is a Pink Floyd tribute band with an ensemble that includes long-time guitarist/lead vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington and bassist/lead vocalist Ian Cattell.

Having performed over 1,500 shows (in over 40 countries) since their launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the globe, with sold-out tours across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. They’ve performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and 'The Showplace of the Nation,’ NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. 

Brit Floyd’s "The Moon, The Wall And Beyond” 2026 Tour Dates

 

DATE

LOCATION

VENUE

Monday, February 9

Hamilton ON

FirstOntario Concert Hall

Tuesday, February 10

London ON

Canada Life Place

Wednesday, February 11

Montreal QC

Place Bell

Friday, February 13

Pickering ON

Pickering Casino Resort

Sunday, February 15

Erie PA

Warner Theatre

Tuesday, February 17

Toledo OH

Huntington Center

Wednesday, February 18

South Bend IN

Morris Performing Arts Center

Friday, February 20

Hammond IN

Horseshoe Casino Hammond

Saturday, February 21

Columbus OH

Palace Theatre

Sunday, February 22

Akron OH

Akron Civic Theatre

Tuesday, February 24

Buffalo NY

Shea's PAC

Thursday, February 26

Bethlehem PA

Windcreek Events Center

Friday, February 27

Bethlehem PA

Windcreek Events Center

Saturday, February 28

Schenectady NY

Proctors

Sunday, March 1

Providence RI

VETs

Tuesday, March 3

Burlington VT

The Flynn

Wednesday, March 4

New Brunswick

State Theatre

Friday, March 6

Boston MA

Orpheum Theatre

Saturday, March 7

Wallingford CT

Oakdale

Sunday, March 8

Springfield MA

Symphony Theater

Tuesday, March 10

Portland ME

Merrill Auditorium

Thursday, March 12

Baltimore MD

Lyric Opera House

Friday, March 13

Hershey PA

GIANT Center

Saturday, March 14

Washington DC

Warner Theatre

Sunday, March 15

Washington DC

Warner Theatre

Wednesday, March 18

Huntington NY

Paramount Theatre

Thursday, March 19

Huntington NY

Paramount Theatre

Friday, March 20

Pittsburgh PA

Peterson Event Center

Saturday, March 21

Atlantic City NJ

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sunday, March 22

Rochester NY

Auditorium Theatre

Tuesday, March 24

Syracuse NY

Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

Wednesday, March 25

Johnstown PA

1st Summit Arena

Thursday, March 26

Durham NC

Performing Arts Center

Saturday, March 28

Jacksonville FL

Florida Theatre

Sunday, March 29

Boca Raton FL

Mizner Amphitheatre



