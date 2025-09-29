Brit Floyd Sets 2026 'The Moon, The Wall And Beyond' World Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As Brit Floyd continues their Wish You Were Here 50 Tour world tour through October 30, the group has announced that they will bring their theatrical concert experience back on the road in 2026.

Next year’s “The Moon, The Wall and Beyond” world tour will honor Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall albums, with a new show. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 3; click HERE for more information. See the initial tour dates below.

Launching February 9 in Canada, the 2026 shows will feature highlights from The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, including such timeless classics as “Time,” “Money,” “Comfortably Numb,” and “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2.” Audiences can also expect a selection of fan favorites from Pink Floyd’s discography, including tracks from Wish You Were Here to Animals and many more.

Brit Floyd is a Pink Floyd tribute band with an ensemble that includes long-time guitarist/lead vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington and bassist/lead vocalist Ian Cattell.

Having performed over 1,500 shows (in over 40 countries) since their launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the globe, with sold-out tours across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. They’ve performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and 'The Showplace of the Nation,’ NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

Brit Floyd’s "The Moon, The Wall And Beyond” 2026 Tour Dates

DATE LOCATION VENUE Monday, February 9 Hamilton ON FirstOntario Concert Hall Tuesday, February 10 London ON Canada Life Place Wednesday, February 11 Montreal QC Place Bell Friday, February 13 Pickering ON Pickering Casino Resort Sunday, February 15 Erie PA Warner Theatre Tuesday, February 17 Toledo OH Huntington Center Wednesday, February 18 South Bend IN Morris Performing Arts Center Friday, February 20 Hammond IN Horseshoe Casino Hammond Saturday, February 21 Columbus OH Palace Theatre Sunday, February 22 Akron OH Akron Civic Theatre Tuesday, February 24 Buffalo NY Shea's PAC Thursday, February 26 Bethlehem PA Windcreek Events Center Friday, February 27 Bethlehem PA Windcreek Events Center Saturday, February 28 Schenectady NY Proctors

Sunday, March 1 Providence RI VETs Tuesday, March 3 Burlington VT The Flynn Wednesday, March 4 New Brunswick State Theatre Friday, March 6 Boston MA Orpheum Theatre Saturday, March 7 Wallingford CT Oakdale Sunday, March 8 Springfield MA Symphony Theater Tuesday, March 10 Portland ME Merrill Auditorium Thursday, March 12 Baltimore MD Lyric Opera House Friday, March 13 Hershey PA GIANT Center Saturday, March 14 Washington DC Warner Theatre Sunday, March 15 Washington DC Warner Theatre Wednesday, March 18 Huntington NY Paramount Theatre Thursday, March 19 Huntington NY Paramount Theatre Friday, March 20 Pittsburgh PA Peterson Event Center Saturday, March 21 Atlantic City NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Sunday, March 22 Rochester NY Auditorium Theatre Tuesday, March 24 Syracuse NY Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater Wednesday, March 25 Johnstown PA 1st Summit Arena Thursday, March 26 Durham NC Performing Arts Center Saturday, March 28 Jacksonville FL Florida Theatre Sunday, March 29 Boca Raton FL Mizner Amphitheatre