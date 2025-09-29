Brit Floyd Sets 2026 'The Moon, The Wall And Beyond' World Tour

Launching February 9 in Canada, the 2026 shows will feature highlights from The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall.
As Brit Floyd continues their Wish You Were Here 50 Tour world tour through October 30, the group has announced that they will bring their theatrical concert experience back on the road in 2026.
Next year’s “The Moon, The Wall and Beyond” world tour will honor Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall albums, with a new show. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 3; click HERE for more information. See the initial tour dates below.
Launching February 9 in Canada, the 2026 shows will feature highlights from The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, including such timeless classics as “Time,” “Money,” “Comfortably Numb,” and “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2.” Audiences can also expect a selection of fan favorites from Pink Floyd’s discography, including tracks from Wish You Were Here to Animals and many more.
Brit Floyd is a Pink Floyd tribute band with an ensemble that includes long-time guitarist/lead vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington and bassist/lead vocalist Ian Cattell.
Having performed over 1,500 shows (in over 40 countries) since their launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the globe, with sold-out tours across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. They’ve performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and 'The Showplace of the Nation,’ NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.
