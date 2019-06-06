Brian Wilson Cancels Tour Dates in June

Due to unforeseen health issues, Brian Wilson's performance at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Friday, June 14 has been cancelled along with the rest of his tour for this June. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Brian Wilson stated in this letter to his fans:

"Dear Friends,

It is with great regret that I need to postpone my upcoming June tour.

It is no secret that I have been living with mental illness for many decades. There were times when it was unbearable but with doctors and medications I have been able to live a wonderful, healthy and productive life with support from my family, friends and fans who have helped me through this journey.

As you may know in the last year or so I've had 3 surgeries on my back. The surgeries were successful and I'm physically stronger than I've been in a long time.

However, after my last surgery I started feeling strange and it's been pretty scary for a while. I was not feeling like myself. Mentally insecure is how I'd describe it. We're not sure what is causing it but I do know that it's not good for me to be on the road right now so I'm heading back to Los Angeles.

I had every intention to do these shows and was excited to get back to performing. I've been in the studio recording and rehearsing with my band and have been feeling better. But then it crept back and I've been struggling with stuff in my head and saying things I don't mean and I don't know why. It's something I've never dealt with before and we can't quite figure it out just yet.

I'm looking forward to my recovery and seeing everyone later in the year.

The music and my fans keep me going and I know this will be something I can AGAIN overcome.

Love & Mercy,

Brian Wilson"





