Brenda Cay Releases New Single 'This Ain't That'

This latest country romp with lyrical master Brenda Cay, "This Ain't That," takes listeners through another journey of present love that feels almost too good to be true. Her new single was released today on all streaming & download platforms. You can click here to listen.

This song is unique; with the exclamation "This ain't that," Cay shows us that sometimes fate chooses for us. Her songwriting brings many ladies together, as the lyrics are relatable and stay vulnerable while explaining how her perspective has changed about love. With call-backs of past relationships in the song, Cay also reminds us that the start of something new can begin anytime.

Catchy guitars are paired with the thoughtful, entertaining lyrics that fans have come to expect from Cay as she sings about how past relationships always went by fast and ended in nothing, but this one is different. Her ability to craft a compelling and honest narrative is impressive, and that prowess shines as brightly as ever in this track. Something as temporary as a "one-night stand" stretches out into the future, becoming comfortable and familiar like coffee and holding hands. Without a doubt, this is another excellent addition to Cay's discography.

Connect with Brenda Cay: https://www.brendacay.com/