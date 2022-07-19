Brantley Gilbert & Brett Young to Headline 'Cowboy Luau'

It's time to "Get Your Good Times On" and "Party in the Poconos!" The sound of music will once again fill the air of the Poconos Mountain region with the first major event to be held at POCONOS PARKTM. Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young will headline COWBOY LUAUTM, a two-day country music festival, on Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 22 at 10 A.M. Eastern. Presale registration starts today through Thursday here.

The full line-up of entertainment will run from 1 P.M. to 11 P.M. daily on three stages: the Main Stage-the Amphitheater at Poconos Park; an outdoor festival stage; and a Party Bar Dance Tent. Additional acts include Pennsylvania's own Warren Zeiders, as well as Ryan Griffin, Dylan Schneider, Austin Meade, Kassi Ashton, Rick Monroe & the Hitmen, Aydamn, and Jake's Rockin' Country Band, with more talent to be announced in the coming weeks.

COWBOY LUAU will also feature hula and line dancing, dance instruction every hour on the hour, a corn hole tournament (with the daily winner receiving a backstage photo with Brantley Gilbert or Brett Young), DJ dance parties, and even an opportunity to win a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. COWBOY LUAU will also include locally sourced artisan food options, chef-driven cocktails, and, of course, cold beer curated by Event Hospitality Solutions. Additionally, the festival will feature delicious food and beverage options from local restaurants and chefs, including local establishments The Morning Brew, Juby's Smoothies, and more.

Early Bird Tickets for the two-day festival start at only $69.99 (plus fees) for general admission. Elevated experience packages such as front row, standing pit, dinner on the lake, private cabanas, and hotel packages are available for an additional cost. All COWBOY LUAU tickets and packages are available for purchase starting this Friday via Fever.

"We are honored to announce the first major event at POCONOS PARK bringing country music stars Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young to the Poconos," exclaimed John M. Oakes, CEO/Founder of From The RootsTM/POCONOS PARKTM. "We look forward to seeing the East Coast country music fans to show up and 'Get Your Good Times On' in their flannel and flip-flops, luau skirts or Daisy Dukes or cowboy boots and Hawaiian shirts and 'Party in the Poconos!'"

In early 2022, Oakes 'From the Roots, a real estate development and venue management company, acquired 200+ acres of land including the nearly 40 million-dollar development formerly known as Mt. Laurel Performing Arts Center and the Tom Ridge Pavilion. Just a short drive from New York City, Philadelphia, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Newark, Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, From the Roots recognized the venue's immediate potential, took action, renovated, upgraded, and reopened it as POCONOS PARK. Stay tuned for future event announcements in the coming weeks.

With back-to-back Platinum albums and a grassroots following millions strong, Brantley Gilbert's music has been shared, covered and adopted as the soundtrack to Saturday night and Sunday morning by audiences around the world. The Georgia native who started as the defiant life-of-the-party can still go 'til sunrise, but he's also emerged as something far greater: the leader of a massive tribe of hard-working, fun-loving believers for whom electric guitar-shredding, rapping, and twang can go hand-in-hand-in-hand.

They call themselves the BG Nation, and when the BG Nation watches Gilbert on a stage, they don't just see a star. They see themselves. Seven No. 1 hits punctuate his career: "Country Must Be Country Wide," "You Don't Know Her Like I Do," CMA Awards Song of the Year nominee "Dirt Road Anthem," "My Kinda Party," RIAA 5x Platinum-certified "Bottoms Up," "One Hell of an Amen" and collaboration with Lindsay Ell "What Happens In A Small Town."

Gilbert's landmark record Just As I Am clinched the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album. Earning praise from the New York Times, NPR, American Songwriter, and more, Gilbert has mined a rich vein of conflict between the party and the pew on all of his albums. Instead of toiling in limbo, unable to enjoy good times for fear of Judgment Day, Gilbert fully lives--rowdy friend, man of faith, devoted husband, smitten new father--just as he is.

Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed "Caliville" style. With an undeniable string of hits and two albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, he has cemented his status as Country's master over matters of the heart. The star broadened his emotional scope on WEEKENDS LOOK A LITTLE DIFFERENT THESE DAYS following his GOLD-certified sophomore effort TICKET TO L.A., which debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Young's PLATINUM self-titled debut dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks and has contributed to 5.5 billion streams globally. He was named ASCAP's 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his "melodic craftsmanship" (Billboard) and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT, and CMA Awards. Racking seven consecutive No. 1 hits, Rolling Stone deemed Young "one of country's most consistent radio stars."