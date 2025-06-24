Brandy & Monica Unite for First Ever Co-Headlining Tour This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The highly anticipated The Boy Is Mine Tour, featuring Broadway alum Brandy and Monica, has officially been announced. The iconic GRAMMY Award-winning artists will embark on their first-ever co-headlining run this fall.

Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the 24-city arena tour kicks off October 16 and travels across the U.S. through December 7. It also marks a historic moment more than 25 years in the making, building on the legacy of their 1998 game-changing duet “The Boy Is Mine,” which spent a record-shattering 13 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a defining cultural touchstone of late ‘90s R&B. The song also placed them in an elite group of artists — including Whitney Houston (14 weeks with “I Will Always Love You”) and Mariah Carey (16 weeks with “One Sweet Day”) — who have commanded the Hot 100’s top spot for 13 weeks or more.

Joining them on the road is a powerhouse lineup of special guests: GRAMMY-winning superstar Kelly Rowland, chart-topping singer-songwriter and GRAMMY winner Muni Long, and rising star Jamal Roberts, fresh off his 2025 American Idol Season 23 win. With talent that spans generations—from foundational to future—the tour is positioned to be one of the most unforgettable, unmissable live events of the year.

Last year, Brandy and Monica captivated a new generation with a surprise cameo in Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine” music video from her GRAMMY-nominated album Eternal Sunshine. Then, in a full-circle moment, they lent their voices to the official remix. The video appearance sparked a viral frenzy, racking up millions of views and “the boy is mine” remix with Grande earned the duo a GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance—more than 25-years after the original win for “The Boy Is Mine,” which took home Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals at the 1999 GRAMMY Awards.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27, 2025, at 10:00 AM local time via Ticketmaster.com. Presales begin Thursday, June 26 from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM local time via the code BPC.

A cinematic mini-movie marks the perfect cue for this moment, watch again [HERE]. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker and production designer Ethan Tobman—known for his work with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Ariana Grande, in addition to Oscar- and Emmy-winning projects. Tobman delivers a The Boy Is Mine mini-movie with a bold and emotional visual, setting the stage for the tour.

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR DATES

Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, Muni Long & Jamal Roberts

Thu 10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Fri 10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat 10/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun 10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu 10/30 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat 11/01 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Sun 11/02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri 11/07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat 11/08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun 11/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu 11/13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri 11/14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Sat 11/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

Sun 11/16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Thu 11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri 11/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat 11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun 11/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum*

Sat 11/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun 11/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri 12/05 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat 12/06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun 12/07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

*Muni Long Not Appearing

ABOUT BRANDY

Brandy is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, producer, and vocal arranger widely celebrated as “The Vocal Bible.” Her self-titled debut album made her one of the youngest solo artists in history to chart multiple Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Have You Ever?” and “I Wanna Be Down.” Her 1998 duet with Monica, “The Boy Is Mine,” spent a record-breaking 13 weeks at #1 and remains one of the most iconic songs in R&B history. Brandy made history as the first Black actress to play Cinderella in Disney’s Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella alongside Whitney Houston—a cultural landmark she reprised in 2024’s Descendants: The Rise of Red.

In 2015, she brought her signature power and charisma to Broadway in a sold-out run as Roxie Hart in Chicago, and in 2020, she released her critically acclaimed seventh studio album B7 on her own imprint Brand Nu, Inc. In 2024, she reunited with Monica on Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine” remix—earning another GRAMMY nomination, 25 years after their original win. Her forthcoming memoir will offer an intimate, unfiltered look at her journey from Mississippi church stages to global superstardom, sharing the path she’s taken to find her voice as an artist, mother, and woman.

ABOUT MONICA

Monica is a GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur who has sold over 30 million records worldwide. Born and raised in Atlanta, she began her career at just 12 years old and made history as the youngest female ever to have two back-to-back #1 hits on Billboard’s R&B chart. Her legendary duet with Brandy, “The Boy Is Mine,” spent a record-breaking 13 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was later named #2 on Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time Songs of the Summer.” Monica is the first artist with #1 Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs in three consecutive decades—joining the ranks of icons like Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, James Brown, and Marvin Gaye.

In 2019, she launched her independent label MonDeenise Music with the #1 single “Commitment,” and her first full-length studio album under the imprint, MDA, is scheduled for release in 2026. Last spring, she was the special guest on Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tour—the highest grossing rap tour ever by a woman—and on June 21, 2024 she reunited with Brandy for Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine” remix from Grande’s GRAMMY-nominated Eternal Sunshine album. That collaboration earned Monica a 2024 GRAMMY nomination, 25 years after her original GRAMMY win for “The Boy Is Mine.” She’s also set to release her debut country album Open Roads in 2026, executive produced by Brandi Carlile.

