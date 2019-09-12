Brand New 'Heart Festival' Set To Launch At Art Basel Miami

December 6th and 7th, 2019, attendees of Heart Festival at Wynwood Factory will have the unique opportunity to experience the return of a legendary concept.

From their first show in September 2015, Heart Nightclub provided the city of Miami with unforgettable live techno, house, and electronic performances. In addition to winning multiple industry club awards such as DJ Mag Best North American Club, DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs 2018, and several Best Dance Club Miami & Afterhours, the playground of sound was beloved for its unpredictability - which included legendary bookings and extended performances such as Joseph Capriati's record-setting 26.5-hour long set, The Martinez Brothers' 24-hour musical journey, Solomun's impromptu 14-hour performance, and countless inimitable music moments. Heart was a favorite not only for the local Miami music scene, but a must-play venue for the world's best artists - with night after night programming of the highest quality, the 1,800-capacity nightclub raised the standard for independent productions and creativity in commercial nightclubs. Not unlike some of the most respected and legendary venues in the world, Heart Nightclub closed its doors in April 2018 after three short, but disruptive years - and is now ready to return in its evolved form.

For Art Basel 2019, the team behind Heart Nightclub is reawakening the beloved brand as a 2-day, 63-act, genre-bending festival at the beautiful Wynwood Factory. Designed by the experienced team behind Heart Nightclub and Humans Alike, Heart Festival at Wynwood Factory features over 60 of the best electronic DJs and live performers utilizing three distinct rooms and one open-air lot, each featuring a top-of-the-line sound system and a distinct energy. The lineup features top-tier techno staples such as The Martinez Brothers, Sasha & John Digweed, Damian Lazarus, Cassy and Bedouin, but also brings live performers and creative up-and-comers, such as Rodriguez Jr.

Two-day passes are currently on sale for a chance to listen to the greatest lineup of Art Basel 2019 and be part of a one-time rebirth of one of the greatest clubs in electronic music history.

Ticket Link: https://factory.electrostub.com/event.cfm?id=210868

Lineup

The Martinez Brothers

Sasha & John Digweed

Damian Lazarus • Bedouin



Andrea Oliva • Artbat

Boris • Brina Knauss • Carlo Lio

Cassy • Chelina Manuhutu • Cocodrills

Culoe De Song • Davide Squillace • Denney • Fiin

Guy J • Hector • Hugo Bianco • Ilario Alicante

Jean Pierre • Jesse Calosso • Joey Beltram

Jonas Rathsman • Julia Govor • Kamran Sadeghi

Kate Simko • Lazare Hoche • Matthias Tanzmann

Popof • Rodriguez Jr. (live) • Technasia • Vanjee



Blas Cordero • Carlos Gutmann • Cortes • Daladje

Decotrax • Deep Therapy? • Donnie Lowe • Doons

Jeff Moreno • KAMADEV • Leo Rojas • Magician On Duty

Malone • Matt Enos • Michael Rosa • Miguelle

Miss Jennifer • Nii Tei • RC • Rudy Li • Scalioni

Shayne Pilpel • The Digital Breed • The Kimonos

TONS • Tony Puccio • Tryston Alexander • Ucros





