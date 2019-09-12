Brand New 'Heart Festival' Set To Launch At Art Basel Miami
December 6th and 7th, 2019, attendees of Heart Festival at Wynwood Factory will have the unique opportunity to experience the return of a legendary concept.
From their first show in September 2015, Heart Nightclub provided the city of Miami with unforgettable live techno, house, and electronic performances. In addition to winning multiple industry club awards such as DJ Mag Best North American Club, DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs 2018, and several Best Dance Club Miami & Afterhours, the playground of sound was beloved for its unpredictability - which included legendary bookings and extended performances such as Joseph Capriati's record-setting 26.5-hour long set, The Martinez Brothers' 24-hour musical journey, Solomun's impromptu 14-hour performance, and countless inimitable music moments. Heart was a favorite not only for the local Miami music scene, but a must-play venue for the world's best artists - with night after night programming of the highest quality, the 1,800-capacity nightclub raised the standard for independent productions and creativity in commercial nightclubs. Not unlike some of the most respected and legendary venues in the world, Heart Nightclub closed its doors in April 2018 after three short, but disruptive years - and is now ready to return in its evolved form.
For Art Basel 2019, the team behind Heart Nightclub is reawakening the beloved brand as a 2-day, 63-act, genre-bending festival at the beautiful Wynwood Factory. Designed by the experienced team behind Heart Nightclub and Humans Alike, Heart Festival at Wynwood Factory features over 60 of the best electronic DJs and live performers utilizing three distinct rooms and one open-air lot, each featuring a top-of-the-line sound system and a distinct energy. The lineup features top-tier techno staples such as The Martinez Brothers, Sasha & John Digweed, Damian Lazarus, Cassy and Bedouin, but also brings live performers and creative up-and-comers, such as Rodriguez Jr.
Two-day passes are currently on sale for a chance to listen to the greatest lineup of Art Basel 2019 and be part of a one-time rebirth of one of the greatest clubs in electronic music history.
Ticket Link: https://factory.electrostub.com/event.cfm?id=210868
Lineup
The Martinez Brothers
Sasha & John Digweed
Damian Lazarus • Bedouin
Andrea Oliva • Artbat
Boris • Brina Knauss • Carlo Lio
Cassy • Chelina Manuhutu • Cocodrills
Culoe De Song • Davide Squillace • Denney • Fiin
Guy J • Hector • Hugo Bianco • Ilario Alicante
Jean Pierre • Jesse Calosso • Joey Beltram
Jonas Rathsman • Julia Govor • Kamran Sadeghi
Kate Simko • Lazare Hoche • Matthias Tanzmann
Popof • Rodriguez Jr. (live) • Technasia • Vanjee
Blas Cordero • Carlos Gutmann • Cortes • Daladje
Decotrax • Deep Therapy? • Donnie Lowe • Doons
Jeff Moreno • KAMADEV • Leo Rojas • Magician On Duty
Malone • Matt Enos • Michael Rosa • Miguelle
Miss Jennifer • Nii Tei • RC • Rudy Li • Scalioni
Shayne Pilpel • The Digital Breed • The Kimonos
TONS • Tony Puccio • Tryston Alexander • Ucros