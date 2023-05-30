Boys Like Girls Announce North American Tour Dates

The general onsale is beginning Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local time.

By:
Boys Like Girls, the iconic pop rock band, today announce their North America “Speaking Our Language Tour,” presented by Emo Nite.

The 30-date run, which kicks off on September 17, in Charlotte, NC, comes on heels of the release of “Blood and Sugar” (Fearless/Concord), the band’s first new song since 2012. Direct support for the entire tour will be State Champs, while Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, LOLO, The Summer Set, The Ready Set, and Max Bemis will also offer support at different shows. The much-anticipated North American run is being produced by Live Nation.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist presales (details below) beginning today. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of “The Speaking Our Language Tour.” Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 11 AM ET until Thursday, June 1 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. The Artist presale begins today at 12 PM ET until Thursday, June 1 at 10 PM local time.  

Boys Like Girls comeback has sparked excitement among fans and the general public. Prior to the song announce the band posted a nostalgic/reveal post on TikTok, garnering over 500k views in under 24-hours, showcasing the enduring popularity and anticipation surrounding the band's return. On top of that, the news of “Blood and Sugar” was posted by Rolling Stone, Alternative Press and many other places.

"Blood and Sugar" is just the beginning of what's to come from Boys Like Girls. The band has confirmed that they have been working on new music and will be announcing more releases soon. 

Tour dates (all with State Champs as direct support)

September

17 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore+

18 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl+

19 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle+

21 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans+

23 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution+

24 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando+

26 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater+

27 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center+

28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory#

30 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren%

October

1 --  Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium&

2 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas&

4 – San Diego, CA – SOMA%

6 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic†

8 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom†

10 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom†

11 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre†

13 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot†

14 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium†

16 – Minneapolis, MN –The Fillmore Minneapolis†

18 Madison, WI – The Sylvee†

19 –Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom@

21 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland@

22 –Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit@

23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre@

24 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY^

26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall Fenway†

27 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom†

30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia†

31 – Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore Silver Springs†

November

1 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz†

Keys for support:

+ – Four Years Strong and LOLO

# –   Four Years Strong, LOLO, Max Bemis

% – 3OH!3, LOLO

& – 3OH!3, LOLO, The Ready Set

† – The Summer Set, LOLO

@ – The Summer Set, LOLO, Every Avenue

^The Summer Set, LOLO, SayWeCanFly

