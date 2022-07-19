Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Boyfriend & Pussy Riot Release New Single 'Dance With the Devil'

Boyfriend will set out on a headline tour of her long-awaited debut album at the top of October.

Jul. 19, 2022  

Modern pop provocateur Boyfriend continues to build anticipation for her forthcoming album with a new single out today featuring Pussy Riot. "Dance With the Devil" is a debaucherous offering that fuses rock, dance and hyperpop into a lustful anthem. This pairing of Boyfriend and Pussy Riot stands at the forefront of counterculture and reclaiming what womxn are owed. "Dance With the Devil" is available today on all DSPs.

"I grew up believing in the Devil," says Boyfriend on today's release. "Try as they might to depict him as evil, my main takeaway was that he lived in the land of cigarettes and sex...he drank red wine, gambled, had a choir of electric guitars and was the keeper of the orgasm. This song is an invitation to the Devil's party, where indulgence isn't a sin and temptation isn't a threat. It's also an inversion of the patriarchal depictions of Satan... if God is a woman, so is the Devil, and she's way more fun to hang with."

Further elaborating, Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova said, "I believe that Virgin Mary was a feminist, and if she lived today, she'd be making music with Boyfriend and Pussy Riot." Alluding to the upcoming official video she continued, "We've co-created this piece with two of my dearest friends, both incredibly strong, dedicated and vocal female artists, Boyfriend and Yulia Shur, and isn't it everyone's dream to work with your best friends on something that excites you deeply?"

Later this year, Boyfriend and Pussy Riot will release the official video for "Dance With the Devil." To build anticipation in the meantime, fans can expect a depraved masterpiece co-directed by Pussy Riot co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova and visual artist Yulia Shur. The video sees Boyfriend appearing opposite Tolokonnikova and features legendary model/performance artist Amanda Lepore.

Today's temptation riddled track, follows the painful timeliness of Boyfriend and Big Freedia's rework of the riot grrrl classic "Deceptacon" which was released on the same day as Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. A warcry then and a warcry now, Boyfriend and her collaborators refuse to relinquish control of their bodies - especially in their musical expression. Also off of her upcoming Sugar & Spice debut album, Boyfriend previously released the album title track featuring Pyra.

Sugar & Spice will be released in its entirety on September 9, seeing the New Orleans-based artist accompanied by a spectacular array of her favorite femme collaborators including longtime musical associate Big Freedia, TikTok star Bailey Flores, Los Angeles-based psych outfit Death Valley Girls, and more. The album also includes big-name production from Gold Glove (Slayyyter, Big Freedia), Little Shalimar (Run The Jewels, Trixie Whitley), KC Da Producer (Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, T.I.), and Not A Friend (Gia Woods). Boyfriend will set out on a headline tour of her long-awaited debut album at the top of October.

Listen to the new single here:

SUGAR & SPICE 2022 TOUR DATES

10/1 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

10/7 - Mobile, AL - Alabama Music Box

10/8 - Brooklyn NY - Elsewhere - Zone 1

10/14 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

10/20 - Nashville, TN - The End

10/21 - New Orleans, LA - The Rabbit Hole

10/22 - Denver, CO - Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

10/28 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

11/5 - Washington, D.C. - Pie Shop

11/11 - Birmingham, AL - The Nick

11/12 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar

11/17 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

11/18 - Dallas, TX - Limbo Room at The RUINS

11/19 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (Inside)



