Bowen Yang & Christian Lee Hutson Join 37th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert Lineup

Tibet House US has announced that comedian, writer and actor Bowen Yang, who is well-known as a multi-Emmy-nominated cast member on Saturday Night Live, and acclaimed singer/songwriter and renowned musical collaborator Christian Lee Hutson have joined THE LINEUP for this year's Annual Benefit Concert.

One of the longest-running and most renowned live cultural events in New York City, the concert will return to The Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on February 26th at 7:30PM with Artistic Directors Philip Glass and Laurie Anderson at the helm. The benefit concert, now in its 37th year, is guaranteed to bring a much-needed evening full of amazing music, camaraderie, and one-night-only collaborations.

Previously announced performers include: Laurie Anderson, Joan Baez, Maggie Rogers, Maya Hawke, Gogol Bordello, The Philip Glass Ensemble, Tenzin Choegyal, Scorchio Quartet and more to be announced. Uma Thurman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Arden Wohl and Jonah Freeman will serve as the evening's honorary chairs.

Few events withstand THE TEST of time, and for more than three-and-a-half decades, this annual event has been a standout. The consistently sold-out concert has assembled some of the most legendary and exciting names in music and art, dazzling concertgoers with its unique mix of surprising and mesmerizing performances.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now ($35-$200) – visit www.carnegiehall.org to purchase, call CarnegieCharge at 212.247.7800, or visit the Carnegie Hall Box Office (57th Street and Seventh Avenue). Also available now are special gala packages starting at $500 that include prime concert tickets, an elegant dinner reception with the performers and a who's who of New York City society. To purchase these packages, visit https://thus.org/ or call Tibet House US at 212.807.0563.  

All proceeds support the work of Tibet House US, a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to ensure the survival of the unique Tibetan civilization.

Throughout its rich history, the one-of-a-kind Tibet House US Benefit Concert has had hundreds of world-class artists participate, including Alabama Shakes, boygenius, Carly Simon, David Bowie, Stephen Colbert, Lou Reed, Phoebe Bridgers, Sharon Jones, FKA twigs, The Roots, Jim James, Vampire Weekend, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Blood Orange, Sigur Ros, R.E.M, Emmylou Harris, Jon Batiste, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell, Iggy Pop, The Flaming Lips, Keanu Reeves, Eddie Vedder, Annie Lennox, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas, Cage The Elephant, Cyndi Lauper, Trey Anastasio and many, many more. 

The event has garnered praise from many, including New York Times, Rolling Stone, Hollywood Reporter, Wall Street Journal, Entertainment Weekly, Associated Press, Billboard, Vogue, and more. 

(Photo Credits: Mary Ellen Matthews for Bowen Yang & Michael Delaney for Christian Lee Hutson)



